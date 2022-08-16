Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A level Results Day is here on Thursday, 16 August, and per tradition certain companies are offering free food for Sheffield students.

Free meals can be a great way to celebrate getting the results you wanted, or a consolation if you didn’t quite reach the mark you were hoping for.

And as the cost of living crisis has its grip on many Sheffielder’s, free meals and deals are extra welcome.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Star has compiled a list of companies that offer free food deals for Sheffield A level students on Results Day.

Which companies offer free meals to students on A level Results Day?

Pizza Express

Pizza Express has teamed up with UNIDAYS and is offering free doughballs to all A level students in Sheffield on Thursday, 18 August as long as stock lasts.

UNIDAYS says that the offer is “part of UNiDAYS’ ‘Ready for Anything’ initiative, which aims to help students prepare for every situation this summer and over the next academic year, whether that’s a schools-out summer holiday with friends, finding the right laptop, or affording a getting-to-know-you flat takeaway.”

Students need to present official papers or results email at the till in order to redeem the offer.

At Las Iguanas diners can choose a starter and a main from the brunch menu, to eat with unlimited prosecco or draught beer, from £24.95 per person. It's an all week affair here, too. Last booking 3pm Sunday to Friday or 1pm on Saturdays. (https://www.iguanas.co.uk/bottomless-brunch)

Las Iguanas

Las Iguanas has three free churros (with chocolate or dulce de leche dip) for A-level students in Sheffield on Thursday 18 August and GCSE students on Thursday 25 August.

Students will have to show ID and proof of your results but there’s no purchase necessary.

Nandos

Robin Park - 5 stars - rated in April

Nandos is giving away a free 1/4 chicken or starter to Sheffield students. It’s not a complete freebie - you have to spend £7 on your order to qualify.

The offer is available for A-level students on Thursday 18 August and GCSE students on Thursday 25 August.