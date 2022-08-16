Results Day 2022: Free food for A level students in Sheffield including Nando’s and Las Iguanas
Here is a list of places in Sheffield that will offer free food for A level students on Results Day.
A level Results Day is here on Thursday, 16 August, and per tradition certain companies are offering free food for Sheffield students.
Free meals can be a great way to celebrate getting the results you wanted, or a consolation if you didn’t quite reach the mark you were hoping for.
And as the cost of living crisis has its grip on many Sheffielder’s, free meals and deals are extra welcome.
The Star has compiled a list of companies that offer free food deals for Sheffield A level students on Results Day.
Which companies offer free meals to students on A level Results Day?
Pizza Express
Pizza Express has teamed up with UNIDAYS and is offering free doughballs to all A level students in Sheffield on Thursday, 18 August as long as stock lasts.
UNIDAYS says that the offer is “part of UNiDAYS’ ‘Ready for Anything’ initiative, which aims to help students prepare for every situation this summer and over the next academic year, whether that’s a schools-out summer holiday with friends, finding the right laptop, or affording a getting-to-know-you flat takeaway.”
Students need to present official papers or results email at the till in order to redeem the offer.
Las Iguanas
Las Iguanas has three free churros (with chocolate or dulce de leche dip) for A-level students in Sheffield on Thursday 18 August and GCSE students on Thursday 25 August.
Students will have to show ID and proof of your results but there’s no purchase necessary.
Nandos
Nandos is giving away a free 1/4 chicken or starter to Sheffield students. It’s not a complete freebie - you have to spend £7 on your order to qualify.
The offer is available for A-level students on Thursday 18 August and GCSE students on Thursday 25 August.
More companies will be added to the list as offers are announced.