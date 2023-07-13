Parents at a historic secondary school in Sheffield have demanded ‘vital’ action after its Ofsted rating was upgraded from ‘inadequate’ to ‘good’.

Steps to convert King Edward VII School to academy status had automatically started after the school’s Ofsted rating was downgraded to ‘inadequate’ following a visit by inspectors, who raised safeguarding concerns, in September 2022.

In it, they write: “This past school year has been a very unsettling and stressful time, which the whole community has worked incredibly hard to address. At the very start of this process, the majority of surveyed parents said they did not want forced academisation.

Parents at Sheffield's King Edward VII School at a protest against it becoming an academy. They have written to the Education Secretary Gillian Keegan demanding the academy order be revoked after its Ofsted rating was upgraded from 'inadequate' to 'good'.

“It is therefore vital that the decision to revoke the academy order is made quickly and communicated to the school and parents to put an end to this uncertainty. We look forward to a resolution of this matter before the end of term.”

King Edward VII School, which has sites in Broomhill and Crosspool, and whose famous former pupils include Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott and the journalist Emily Maitlis, is the only remaining local authority-maintained secondary in Sheffield.

