King Edward VII School Sheffield: Parents demand 'vital' action to end uncertainty after Ofsted report

Parents at a historic secondary school in Sheffield have demanded ‘vital’ action after its Ofsted rating was upgraded from ‘inadequate’ to ‘good’.
By Robert Cumber
Published 13th Jul 2023, 10:08 BST

Steps to convert King Edward VII School to academy status had automatically started after the school’s Ofsted rating was downgraded to ‘inadequate’ following a visit by inspectors, who raised safeguarding concerns, in September 2022.

But the school was reinspected and earlier this month its rating was restored to ‘good’, with inspectors this time describing the safeguarding measures in place as ‘effective’. The school has already applied to have the academy order revoked in light of its improved rating, with the support of Sheffield’s Labour MPs, and nearly 500 parents have now signed an open letter to the education secretary Gillian Keegan.

In it, they write: “This past school year has been a very unsettling and stressful time, which the whole community has worked incredibly hard to address. At the very start of this process, the majority of surveyed parents said they did not want forced academisation.

Parents at Sheffield's King Edward VII School at a protest against it becoming an academy. They have written to the Education Secretary Gillian Keegan demanding the academy order be revoked after its Ofsted rating was upgraded from 'inadequate' to 'good'.Parents at Sheffield's King Edward VII School at a protest against it becoming an academy. They have written to the Education Secretary Gillian Keegan demanding the academy order be revoked after its Ofsted rating was upgraded from 'inadequate' to 'good'.
Parents at Sheffield's King Edward VII School at a protest against it becoming an academy. They have written to the Education Secretary Gillian Keegan demanding the academy order be revoked after its Ofsted rating was upgraded from 'inadequate' to 'good'.

“It is therefore vital that the decision to revoke the academy order is made quickly and communicated to the school and parents to put an end to this uncertainty. We look forward to a resolution of this matter before the end of term.”

King Edward VII School, which has sites in Broomhill and Crosspool, and whose famous former pupils include Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott and the journalist Emily Maitlis, is the only remaining local authority-maintained secondary in Sheffield.

The Star revealed in April how it could be made part of Brigantia Learning Trust, which already runs Longley Park Sixth Form, Hinde House 2-16 Academy, Yewlands Academy, Concord Junior School and Wincobank Nursery & Infant School. A decision was due in May but was deferred in the wake of protests by parents against it becoming an academy.

After King Edward VII School’s latest Ofsted report, the Department for Education said: “We are pleased to note that King Edward VII School has secured a Good judgement from Ofsted following its most recent inspection. We are considering the school’s application to revoke the academy order and will provide an update in due course.” The Star has asked for an update.

