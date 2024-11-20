Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sheffield secondary school has waited over a decade for Ofsted to give them a fresh rating - but it seems there was nothing to worry about.

King Ecgbert School, in Totley Brook Road, has been praised as ‘Outstanding’ in all areas in a glowing report by the education watchdog.

Sheffield's King Ecgbert School has been rated 'Outstanding' in all areas after an 11-year wait for a fresh visit from Ofsted. | Mercia Learning Trust

It makes it one of only two secondary schools in Sheffield to earn ‘Outstanding’ in all areas under new rules by Ofsted. The other is Mercia School, which is part of the academic trust King Ecgbert itself founded in 2012.

In the write up on November 13, inspectors wrote: “One sixth-form student summed things up perfectly saying: “We are a community. No one is ever left out in the cold.”

“Pupils succeed in living up to the school’s ambitions for them to achieve highly, to be respectful and to aspire and have goals that extend beyond their time in school.

King Ecgbert is a secondary school in Dore, scored ‘outstanding’ in all areas its latest Ofsted report. In the 2022/23 school year, it had a ‘well above average’ Progress 8 score of 0.58 as well. | Google

“Pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), achieve exceptionally well across a very wide range of subjects in the school and the sixth form. These impressive outcomes open doors to a wide range of opportunities when leaving school.

“School is a calm and welcoming environment where pupils show respect to each other and to adults. Pupils enjoy attending school. They feel safe.”

It comes after King Ecgbert scored ‘outstanding’ at its last visit in 2013, making it exempt from more visits under previous guidelines. It is the only secondary school in Sheffield to keep its score so far under the new rules.

The school’s SEND provision in particular was praised, with inspectors writing: “The school is determined that the quality of provision for those most vulnerable nationally, including pupils with SEND, will be central to the work of the school. They assert ‘if we get it right for our most vulnerable, then we’ll be getting it right for everyone’. Consideration of pupils with SEND is integral to the work of the subject teams. It is not an ‘add on’.”

Headteacher Paul Haigh expressed his pride in the school’s achievements, saying: "This report is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff and pupils. We are committed to providing an inclusive and supportive environment that empowers our pupils to reach their full potential. Our focus on high expectations and exceptional teaching ensures that every child can succeed."

Neil Miley, CEO of Mercia Learning Trust, said: "The outstanding results of this inspection reflect the unwavering commitment of the entire King Ecgbert School community. Our trust is dedicated to providing the necessary resources and support to ensure our schools can deliver the highest quality of education. We are delighted the inspection team recognised the excellent support our staff provide to all pupils."