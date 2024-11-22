High-ranking Sheffield University departments including Civil Engineering among those targeted by redundancies
University leadership is offering a Voluntary Severance Scheme to academic and professional services staff as part of measures to address a looming £50million financial shortfall over the next two years.
A spokesperson for the university told The Star those “in scope” for VSS would be informed this week anD sources have provided the list of departments to be affected.
Among them are departments and course ranked highly on national and international rankings, including:
- Civil Engineering (5th on the Guardian University Guide and 1st on Mail University Guide)
- Journalism (Ranked top five in the Guardian University Guide and Complete University Guide and consistently ranked as one of the best in the UK)
- Architecture (1st in the UK on the Complete University Guide)
- East Asian Studies (Top 10 in the UK on the Complete University Guide)
- Materials Engineering (Top five in The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide and the Guardian University Guide)
A spokesperson for the Sheffield UCU said: “We expect University management to take responsibility for the decisions that have brought the university to this point, and to search for every option before resorting to cutting staff jobs.”
The full list of departments selected for voluntary redundancies is:
- Accommodation and Commercial Services
- English Language Teaching Centre
- IT Services
- Faculty and school-based Professional Services staff, including technical colleagues
- Academic staff in the Management School
- Academic staff in the School of Architecture and Landscape Architecture
- Academic staff in the School of East Asian Studies
- Academic staff in the School of Information, Journalism and Communication
- Academic staff in the School of Mathematical and Physical Sciences
- Academic staff working in the discipline of Civil Engineering within the wider School of Mechanical, Aerospace and Civil Engineering
- Academic staff working in the discipline of Materials within the wider School of Chemical, Materials and Biological Engineering
Despite clear intentions to reduce costs within departments, the University of Sheffield has informed The Star of having “no plans” to close any departments or courses - after its “highly-respected” archeaology department closed at the end of the 2023/24 academic year.
It said that, like all universities, the university regularly reviews its courses to ensure they are meeting student demand and makes routine changes from time to time on this basis.
“Non-staff reductions” - including reviews of the university estate, pausing infrastructure projects and minimising discretionary spend - are said to be being prioritised over VSS.
It was not confirmed or denied whether closing buildings was being considered.
The cost-cutting moves comes after it was revealed in September that the university attracted up to 2,200 fewer international students this year, or around seven per cent, and is now facing a £50m shortfall.
A spokesperson said in an earlier statement: “The University sector is facing unprecedented financial difficulties and we are committed to navigating these challenges responsibly and transparently.
“As part of a range of measures to address a financial shortfall, we have introduced a voluntary severance scheme in selected areas of the University.
“The sector-wide challenges mean we must remain flexible and agile to protect our excellent research and teaching, and we will be taking considered decisions to ensure the institution’s long-term sustainability and success.
