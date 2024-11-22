Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Top performing courses and departments at the University of Sheffield have been identified among those targeted by redundancies.

University leadership is offering a Voluntary Severance Scheme to academic and professional services staff as part of measures to address a looming £50million financial shortfall over the next two years.

A spokesperson for the university told The Star those “in scope” for VSS would be informed this week anD sources have provided the list of departments to be affected.

A number of top departments at the University of Sheffield have been targeted with voluntary redundancies. | Dean Atkins

Among them are departments and course ranked highly on national and international rankings, including:

Civil Engineering ( 5th on the Guardian University Guide and 1st on Mail University Guide)

on the Guardian University Guide and 1st on Mail University Guide) Journalism (Ranked top five in the Guardian University Guide and Complete University Guide and consistently ranked as one of the best in the UK)

in the Guardian University Guide and Complete University Guide and consistently ranked as one of the best in the UK) Architecture ( 1st in the UK on the Complete University Guide)

in the UK on the Complete University Guide) East Asian Studies ( Top 10 in the UK on the Complete University Guide)

in the UK on the Complete University Guide) Materials Engineering (Top five in The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide and the Guardian University Guide)

A spokesperson for the Sheffield UCU said: “We expect University management to take responsibility for the decisions that have brought the university to this point, and to search for every option before resorting to cutting staff jobs.”

Professor Koen Lamberts is vice chancellor of the University of Sheffield.

The full list of departments selected for voluntary redundancies is:

Accommodation and Commercial Services

English Language Teaching Centre

IT Services

Faculty and school-based Professional Services staff, including technical colleagues

Academic staff in the Management School

Academic staff in the School of Architecture and Landscape Architecture

Academic staff in the School of East Asian Studies

Academic staff in the School of Information, Journalism and Communication

Academic staff in the School of Mathematical and Physical Sciences

Academic staff working in the discipline of Civil Engineering within the wider School of Mechanical, Aerospace and Civil Engineering

Academic staff working in the discipline of Materials within the wider School of Chemical, Materials and Biological Engineering

Despite clear intentions to reduce costs within departments, the University of Sheffield has informed The Star of having “no plans” to close any departments or courses - after its “highly-respected” archeaology department closed at the end of the 2023/24 academic year.

Sheffield University has said it faces a £50million shortfall over the next two years. | National World

It said that, like all universities, the university regularly reviews its courses to ensure they are meeting student demand and makes routine changes from time to time on this basis.

“Non-staff reductions” - including reviews of the university estate, pausing infrastructure projects and minimising discretionary spend - are said to be being prioritised over VSS.

It was not confirmed or denied whether closing buildings was being considered.

The cost-cutting moves comes after it was revealed in September that the university attracted up to 2,200 fewer international students this year, or around seven per cent, and is now facing a £50m shortfall.

A spokesperson said in an earlier statement: “The University sector is facing unprecedented financial difficulties and we are committed to navigating these challenges responsibly and transparently.

“As part of a range of measures to address a financial shortfall, we have introduced a voluntary severance scheme in selected areas of the University.

“The sector-wide challenges mean we must remain flexible and agile to protect our excellent research and teaching, and we will be taking considered decisions to ensure the institution’s long-term sustainability and success.

"We recognise this is a difficult time for colleagues and are firmly committed to supporting our staff and working constructively with our trade unions throughout this period, whilst maintaining the high standards of academic excellence for which Sheffield is renowned.”