University of Sheffield responds to calls to better support Palestinian students

Social justice groups across South Yorkshire have signed an open letter asking the University of Sheffield to make clear steps to support Palestinian students.

The letter was sent by Student Action for Refugees on October 28 after a Freedom of Information request revealed at least 168 Palestinian scholars applied for the 2024/25 MA scholarship and only one was granted.

The letter called on the university to uphold their duty as a University of Sanctuary and respond in tangible solidarity with scholars and academics in Gaza.

The University of Sheffield has responded to calls for more to be done to support Palestinian students | National World

It has been signed by groups such as Sheffield Palestine Coalition Against Israeli Apartheid, South Yorkshire Migration and Asylum Action Group.

Student Action for Refugees gave six demands including at least £1m funding for Palestinian staff and student support in the case of financial hardship and lack of accommodation or living expenses and the creation of new scholarships for Palestinian students.

The letter asked for holistic systems for welcoming and supporting incoming students, liaison with Gaza educational organisations to identify and welcome fleeing academics, the provision of career support for scholarship recipients and training for students volunteering to support refugees.

They also spoke of the university’s previous efforts to protect Palestinian students such as the Gaza Palestine Postgraduate Taught Scholarship and the university’s work to extract a Palestinian PhD student and his family from Gaza.

But the letter emphasised this work was only carried out after insistent public campaigns initiated by University of Sheffield students, staff and alumni.

Student Action for Refugees said this raised significant concerns that the clear requests for a lifeline from scholars in Gaza was being ignored by the university.

A spokesperson from the University of Sheffield said: “The University of Sheffield has provided scholarships, schemes and support to people displaced by war or persecution and is proud to be open and welcoming to students and scholars from all over the world.

“We regularly review how we can support people seeking sanctuary and will work with partner organisations throughout Sheffield, the UK and globally to provide the support we are able to within the face of significantly challenging financial circumstances across the university sector.