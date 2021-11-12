Hartley Brook Primary Academy students found space for the used books in their newly expanded library, while also doing their part to protect the environment.

The books were donated by the Jackson Foundation, which has been taking collections over lockdown from local residents’ homes.

Hannah Baker, literacy lead at Astrea Academy Trust said: “We are so grateful to the Jackson Foundation for this very generous donation of such wonderful pre-loved books to the children at Hartley Brook Primary Academy and shortly to our other local primary schools.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pupils at Hartley Brook Primary Academy will be developing a love of reading, whilst also playing their part to help the environment by giving preowned books a space in their library.

"Their generosity will make a really positive difference to our children and our school reading communities.”

Alissia Jackson, manager at the Jackson Foundation, said: ’We are so thrilled that we were able to work with Astrea and donate over 700 books. I am sure all the people who donated books will be delighted to hear their books have found such a good home and will make a positive difference to lots of children over the years.

The books have been donated by the Jackson Foundation, which has been taking collections over lockdown from local resident’s homes.

“The last 18 months have been challenging for everyone and we wanted to run a project that didn’t require anyone to donate money but that would still have a positive impact. Collecting second-hand children’s books was a very easy choice.

“Lots of people were having clear-outs during lock down and were more than willing to donate.

"I am grateful to everyone that donated and staggered at the number of books we were given that we were able to pass on.”

The newly expanded library provides the children with greater access to books and authors, allowing them to grow and broaden their knowledge.

The foundation said this initiative helps children develop independence, self-motivation, and personal judgement.

Megan, a year six pupil at Hartley Brook Primary Academy, said: “The books that have been donated are really fun! I like the ones that make me feel like I’m in the atmosphere and in the characters’ shoes.

"I really love them and I’m looking forward to reading some of them.”