Sheffield girls’ school receives highest possible inspection rating

The Independent Schools Inspectorate rated the school 'excellent' across both pupils' academic achievements and personal development.

Headmistress Nina Gunson said: “We are delighted with the inspection outcomes and felt incredibly proud when reading the ISI report.

"The strengths recognised by the inspectors were a super validation that Sheffield Girls’ successfully achieves its aims, which are to nurture a love of learning and curiosity that encourages our girls to explore, question and challenge and to enable our pupils to develop confidence and pride in themselves as they prepare to take their place and make a difference in an ever-changing world.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Girls' School received an 'excellent' rating in its latest inspection

The team of inspectors, who spent four days at the school in September, said that students at Sheffield Girls’ showed great commitment to the wider school community and demonstrated exemplary behaviour.

Pupils were praised for their attitudes to learning, their proactive and positive support of others and their ability to work collaboratively and independently.

Their curiosity, love of learning, and confident and autonomous use of technology across the curriculum were also highlighted as standout qualities.

Inspectors commented: “Pupils have a positive impact upon their school community, relishing the opportunity to take on responsibilities and make a difference to the happiness of all, pupils and adults alike.”