Every parent wants their little one to go to the best school they can. So when they pick their top three preferences for their start in Y7, it can make finding out a momentous day.

However, not everyone gets into their first choice - the very best schools can turn away nearly as many students as they have places to offer, they are that in demand.

In fact, the most in demand school in Sheffield had two children vying for every seat in the class. For every two children who applied, only one could get in!

Meanwhile, figures show one-in-ten children in Sheffield did not get into their first choice, and 200 pupils didn’t get into any of their top three choices at all.

Below, we've listed which Sheffield secondary schools were the most 'oversubscribed' for September 2025.

This is a measure of how many children they refused to fill all their seats for the upcoming academic year, meaning they were the hardest to get into for a place in Y7.

Once again, Mercia School - Refused more than 50 per cent of children applying Mercia School has, once again, been rated the hardest school to get into in Sheffield. With 180 places to offer while turning a staggering 219 children, it effectively had two children vying for every seat in its class for the 2025-26 academic year. It is known for having incredibly high standards and rules for pupil behaviour and was rated 'outstanding' in all areas in its most recent Ofsted inspection. In the 2023/24 school year, it also placed second in the Government's 2024 league table for secondary schools in England.

Newfield Secondary School - 40 per cent Newfield Secondary School, part of the Mercia Trust, has ranked as the second hardest school to get into in Sheffield for the 2025/26 academic year, and refused 87 pupils to fill its 215 places. If anything, this shows the staggering demand for places at Mercia School in 1st place. However, Newfield only place 8th in 2024, showing demand has seemingly rocketed.

Silverdale School - Refused one-in-three children Silverdale School is another school in greater demand this year, as it was only the 11th most oversubscribed in 2024, but has now leaped up to third place. Silverdale turned down 71 pupils to fill its 240 places for September 2025.

High Storrs School - Refused one-in-children High Storrs School was also in demand this year after being rated again as one of the best performing schools in Sheffield. It turned down 67 children to fill 244 places, an oversubscription rate of 27 per cent, meaning they would have had to turn away around one in four children.