The controversial change of use of a Sheffield College campus to a specialist centre has been praised by one of its critics.

Glynis Chapman, who represents Mosborough ward on Sheffield City Council, told a meeting of the finance and performance policy committee on Monday (November 18) that she had protested when Sheffield College decided last May to close its Peaks Campus near Crystal Peaks from September 2023.

Local politicians joined students and parents in opposing the closure, saying that the campus was a vital facility, especially for high-needs learners, in an area that lacks other post-16 education provision.

Staff were redeployed and students faced journeys as far as Hillsborough to continue their education.

The Sheffield College Peaks Campus on Waterthorpe Greenway, which closed in September 2023, has now reopened as a specialist post-16 education centre for students with special needs. Picture: Sheffield College

A year ago, the college announced that the campus would become a specialist facility for students aged 16 to 24 from across the city with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND). It reopened in September with 87 students and will eventually have 300 places.

New facilities introduced following a £1.5m refurbishment include two independent living suites, quiet spaces, a sensory room, an art room, a wellbeing space, wet rooms and a library.

Adulthood

A specialist Bloom programme helps young people to move towards an independent adulthood, community life and employment.

Coun Chapman said that she had campaigned to see the college remain as a sixth-form facility, as well as catering to students with special needs.

She added: “I’ve always been critical of the amount of money spent to turn it into SEND provision but I was lucky enough to go to the reopening of Peaks College for SEND and can see where the money has been spent.

“I was really pleased to see the young people looking really happy and as an aside they all turned up on the tram, which was brilliant!”

Coun Chapman also said she was “really pleased” to see that Waterthorpe School is receiving £10,000. This will be used to evaluate the feasibility of improved SEND changing, showering and toilet facilities for nursery children.

The school currently has seven children who need the facilities, a report to the committee said. Coun Chapman said parents had been asking her about the issue.