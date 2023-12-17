News you can trust since 1887
Harry Maguire spreads festive cheer with visit to young patients at Sheffield Children's Hospital

Harry was a patient himself when he was a boy.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 17th Dec 2023, 12:38 GMT
Updated 17th Dec 2023, 13:47 GMT
The young patients of Sheffield Children's Hospital were visited by one of the Steel City's best this week when Harry Maguire paid a visit.

The homegrown Sheffield United star who now plays for Manchester United and England visited patients and their families to talk all things football and spread some festive cheer.

As a child, Harry was a patient at Sheffield Children’s and the visit gave him a great chance to see how different the hospital is today.

The visit was arranged with The Children’s Hospital Charity, and for the season of giving, Harry handed out signed footballs, annuals, and postcards to children and parents.

During his visit, Harry even met his biggest fan, Alana.

These pictures shared by the Sheffield Children's Hospital Charity show some of the patients Harry got to meet on the wards.

