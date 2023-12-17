Harry was a patient himself when he was a boy.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The young patients of Sheffield Children's Hospital were visited by one of the Steel City's best this week when Harry Maguire paid a visit.

The patients of Sheffield Children's Hospital had a visit from homegrown football star and England defender Harry Maguire this week.

The homegrown Sheffield United star who now plays for Manchester United and England visited patients and their families to talk all things football and spread some festive cheer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a child, Harry was a patient at Sheffield Children’s and the visit gave him a great chance to see how different the hospital is today.

The patients of Sheffield's Children Hospital were paid a visit by homegrown football star and England defender Harry Maguire this week.

The visit was arranged with The Children’s Hospital Charity, and for the season of giving, Harry handed out signed footballs, annuals, and postcards to children and parents.

During his visit, Harry even met his biggest fan, Alana.