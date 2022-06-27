Gosforth Pre-School, in Stubley Lane, has come up gleaming in its latest visit by the education watchdog.

Inspectors were impressed by how independently children went about play and making friends with others during the visit in May 2022.

Gosforth Pre-School, in Dronfield, near Sheffield, has been rated Good in all areas in its latest Ofsted inspection.

The report reads: “Children enjoy exploring this inviting and interesting learning environment.

"Children form friendships with their peers. They seek out friends, who they have a strong relationship with, to share experiences. They praise each other when they have achieved a task. For example, children clap for their friends when they successfully water the flowers in the garden.

“Children feel happy and safe [...]. Leaders support a passionate team of staff who know the children well. Staff work extremely hard to develop positive partnerships with parents.”

It does come after the Dronfield pre school was rated ‘Outstanding’ in 2013, making the new rating a minor downgrade.

In the report, inspectors only criticised that staff were “not always clear” about what they wanted children to learn from their activities, as well as a need to build on skills whenever there were minor incidents of bad behaviour.

However, the good outweighed any bad.

Inspectors said: “An overwhelming number of parents/carers provided positive feedback during the inspection.

"Children behave well as they sit together at snack time. They socialise with their friends and discuss their likes and dislikes."