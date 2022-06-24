The education watchdog has published eight new reports into the city’s academies and preschools over the past month, many of them based on visits in March and April.

However, more than half the sites have seen their rating deteriorate, including three former ‘Outstanding’ schools that have lost their top grade.

It comes after the Government last year promised to ‘accelerate’ the rate of inspections after it emerged hundreds of ‘Outstanding’ schools had not been inspected in upwards of five years.

Here are all the Ofsted reports published in the past month between June 24 to May 20.

Hillsborough College Nursery Hillsborough College Nursery, in Livesey Road, was inspected on March 29 and slipped from 'Outstanding' to 'Requires Improvement' in all areas.

Bankwood Community Primary School Bankwood Community Primary School in Gleadless, was inspected on March 2 and lost its previous 'Good' rating and is now considered 'inadequate' in all areas.

Holgate Meadows School Holgate Meadows School was inspected on March 23 and was downgraded from its previous rating of 'Good' to 'Inadequate' in all areas, citing that pupils did "not feel safe".

Walkley Primary School Walkley Primary School received an interim visited on April 20. This means the report does not affect the school's overall rating as 'Good' - however, inspectors have booked it for a formal visit as "evidence gathered suggests that the inspection grade might not be as high if a full inspection were carried out now."