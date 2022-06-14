Mrs Halliwell-Horner, also known as Ginger Spice, will receive her award alongside graduating students at the university’s graduation fortnight in November.

The singer, aged 49, said: “It is a great privilege to receive this honorary award from Sheffield Hallam University. I sincerely believe education is a superpower, supporting young people with the confidence, perspective and experience to pursue their life goals and dreams.

"I'm delighted to receive the award and very much look forward to returning to Sheffield Hallam for the graduation ceremony later this year.”

Geri Halliwell-Horner and Sir Chris Husbands. The Spice Girl has been applauded for her work championing young people and women's rights.

The announcement comes after Mrs Halliwell-Horner visited Sheffield Hallam University and met with the vice-chancellor, Sir Chris Husbands, and media arts and communications students.

Sir Chris said: “Geri Halliwell-Horner’s contribution to raising the aspirations of children and young people alongside her commitment to promoting women’s rights align closely with the University’s mission to transform lives.

"I am delighted that she has accepted our offer to award her an honorary doctorate in recognition of her philanthropic work, and look forward to welcoming her to our community.”

Mrs Halliwell-Horner visited Sheffield Hallam University earlier this year.

Whilst visiting the university, Mrs Halliwell-Horner was introduced to the South Yorkshire Children’s University Initiative, which provides extra-curricular activities for children and young people from disadvantaged backgrounds across the region.

Sheffield Hallam University has educated more students from underrepresented backgrounds than any other UK university for six years running and leads South Yorkshire Futures, the biggest university social mobility programme in the country.

Geri rose to fame in the 1990s as part of the Spice Girls, selling over 100 million records worldwide to become the best-selling female group of all time. She has continued to use her considerable media platform and philanthropic work to champion children’s literacy and access to education and inspire women of all backgrounds to achieve their best.