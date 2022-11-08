The modern artificial football pitch has been created on top of land which had been used as a storage area since 2019 by builders who have been constructing the new University of Sheffield’s social sciences building, next to Whitham Road, near Broomhill.

The social sciences building has been built on land which was previously used as football pitches until 2019, when two full sized sports pitches were torn up to make way for work to construct the new building. While one of those pitches has now been built over as the footprint of the new building, due for completion later this year, the second one was used as a storage area by construction workers over a period of around three years.

While work was originally started in 2019, it was paused in 2020 after subsidence was discovered, meaning building work that had been carried out to that point had to be started again. However, the land which had been used as a storage area has now been cleared and a new pitch laid on the space, for the first time in three years.

It has been marked out with lines that would appear to make it suitable for 11-a-side football matches, and is also subdivided with markings and goals for three smaller sided games. There are also floodlights but it is not known when the pitches will become available for use.