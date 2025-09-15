One of Sheffield’s largest secondary schools has slipped in its latest Ofsted report - but not for the reasons parents criticised it for six months ago.

Lift Firth Park, formerly known as Firth Park Academy, has been rated ‘Requires Improvement’ in all areas in its latest inspection by the education watchdog.

Although the report was not without compliments for the 1,200-pupil school, inspectors were unimpressed by the academy’s absence record, exam results and for not expecting enough from its young learners.

Of particular note was how teens reportedly showed a lack of understanding of British values, with inspectors writing: “Pupils’ understanding of some important aspects of life in modern Britain are not fully developed. For example, pupils do not have a deep understanding of the protected characteristics.

“They do not have the required vocabulary to talk about difference appropriately. This can lead to unkind language that occurs too often.

“Over time, the school’s expectations of what pupils should achieve have not been high enough. Pupils have not achieved well in external examinations. Similarly, standards of behaviour have not been high enough.”

However, the overall report painted a picture of a school beginning the long journey to improvement.

Compliments were made of a new, more ambitious curriculum, a SEND team that “accurately identifies” children's’ needs, how pupils are “developing their enjoyment of reading,” and that “leaders have raised the expectations of the school.”

It comes after several significant changes in January 2025, when new principal Nigel Whittle was appointed along with a new name, uniform and logo. Meanwhile, Mrs Claire McMurdo, formerly of Huddersfield Grammar School, joined as vice principal.

This in itself came after Mrs Gemma Simon was appointed in September 2024, replacing Mr Dean Jones, and former acting principal Elizabeth Cartledge was made Head of School.

Then, in December 2024, The Star reported on a heated meeting by Firth Park parents, when more than 30 households gathered at Harry Harpham Community Centre to rail against the school.

Issues raised ranged from claims of “constant suspensions” for their children, harsh isolation periods, and a prevailing sense pupils were being punished “with no legitimate reason” because they had been labelled “the bad ones” by staff.

Of the many issues raised in that meeting, few were mentioned in the latest Ofsted report, except for this mention of suspensions: “Incidents of suspension for poor behaviour are declining but remain high. There is further work to do to help some pupils reach the high expectations of the school.”

Lift Firth Park, which was referred to as Firth Park Academy in the Ofsted report, was rated ‘Requires Improvement’ in all areas and will likely be reinspected within the next two years, by which time Ofsted is expected to have rolled out its new ‘scorecard’ inspection method.

A spokesperson for Lift Firth Park said: “Whilst it’s clear that improvements are needed at Lift Firth Park, Ofsted recognised that this work is already underway and making a difference. These include pupils themselves seeing the difference: “pupils are starting to benefit from recent improvements” and “recognise how these changes are beginning to help them to learn more in lessons.”

“Behaviour is improving across the school, with Ofsted recognising that lessons are “increasingly calm” so that pupils can “focus on their learning.” The report also recognises the work done to strengthen the curriculum and to develop a love of reading amongst our pupils.

“Importantly, inclusion is recognised as being effective, with “pupils with SEND access the same curriculum as their peers” and “teachers are well informed of the support which pupils with SEND require.”

“Pupils are also benefitting from learning about different careers, with older pupils “valuing their work experience”, helping them to develop a range of aspirations for their future, and to progress on to positive next steps in education, employment or training.

“Whilst this represents strong progress, we recognise that there is more to do. Inspectors identified areas where further improvement is needed, and we are addressing these at pace. Under new leadership, expectations are higher, the curriculum is stronger and reading and inclusion are at the heart of our plans.

“This report confirms that we are a school on an improvement journey – one that is moving forward with energy, commitment and a clear focus on ensuring every child has an excellent education, in every class, every day helping them to achieve their full potential.”