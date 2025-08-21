GCSE joy for Sheffield students who began school in pandemic

Teenagers across Sheffield are celebrating today after receiving their GCSE results – the first major milestone in their education journeys since moving up from primary school in the midst of the Covid pandemic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nationally, around one in five GCSE entries were awarded a top grade of 7 or above, continuing a trend of slightly lower results since exam boards returned to pre-pandemic grading standards.

Yet the figure remains higher than in 2019, before lockdowns disrupted learning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson praised students for their remarkable resilience through years of uncertainty.

In Sheffield, High Storrs School recorded one of the most eye-catching figures, with over 1,000 grades at 7 or higher – making up 46 per cent of all entries.

In science, more than 70 per cent of triple science grades were 7 or higher, while nearly a fifth of history and geography grades reached the top mark.

Headteacher Claire Tasker praised the incredible results across subjects: “We are so proud of our students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At HSS we offer nearly 30 GCSE courses so that our students can study a strong core curriculum and also explore their passions.”

GCSE Results Day 2025 at High Storrs School. L-R: Joe and Alfie Fitzgerald | NW

Tapton School on Darwin Lane reported another year of strong results, with 84 per cent of pupils securing a grade 4 or better in English and maths.

Impressively, 40 per cent of all grades were 9–7, while the average grade stood at 5.75.

Among the top performers were Dharshini, Claire, Keira and Jiuge, who each achieved a full set of grade 9s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headteacher Kat Rhodes said: “This year group joined us in September 2020, at the height of the Covid pandemic. Their resilience and fortitude throughout their time at Tapton deserve a great deal of praise.”

GCSE Results Day 2025 at Tapton School, Sheffield. | Tapton School

In the north-west of the city, Bradfield School hailed a sharp uplift in results, with over 75 per cent achieving a grade 4 or above in English and maths.

Even more striking was the rise in top grades, with the proportion of 7s and above up 16 percentage points on last year.

Executive Headteacher Dale Barrowclough linked the success to the school’s recent “Good” Ofsted rating, after their “Requires improvement” back in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “These results completely validate our very recent judgement and reflect our incredible journey over the last 12 months.”

Bradfield School in Sheffield says it has seen a "sharp increase" in GCSE results in 2025. Over 75% of students achieved a grade 4 or above in both English and mathematics, while the proportion of top grades at 7 and above rose by 16% compared with last year. | Bradfield School

Chaucer School, part of INOVA Multi-Academy Trust, is celebrating another year of rising GCSE grades.

Students achieved stronger results across their best eight subjects compared with last year, continuing a positive trend of more pupils passing more subjects in recent years.

Particularly striking were improvements of over 20 per cent in French, Art, BTEC Sport, Health and Social Care and Photography, while Geography, History, Business, IT and Catering rose by more than 10 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headteacher Joanna Crewe said: “Chaucer students in Year 11 this year improved their attendance, their behaviour, and we knew that improved results would be their reward.

“I’m proud of how many more students can now go on to their chosen post-16 destinations with successes under their belt.”

GCSE Results Day 2025 at Chaucer School. | Chaucer School

At Lift Firth Park, Principal Nigel Whittle - who joined the school in February - praised not just the highest achievers but those who had overcome challenges.

“Success is not just about those with the highest grades,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Others have overcome difficult challenges to perform incredibly well and their results have created opportunities that will stand them in good stead.”

High achievers included Chinemerem Nwaeze-Ezuma (three grade 9s, six grade 8s), Zahira Ahsan (two grade 9s, seven grade 8s) and Tehillah Mlotshwa (one grade 9, six grade 8s, two grade 7s).

Tehillah Mlotshwa opens her envelope to a grade 9, six grade 8s and two grade 7s at Lift Firth Park. | Lift Firth Park

Independent school Birkdale recorded its strongest GCSE results in a decade, with 47 per cent of all grades at 8 or 9 and a quarter of entries at the top grade 9.

Two pupils – Joseph and Dylan – achieved a clean sweep of 9s across all 10 subjects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headteacher Ben Bowles said: “Most of the pupils receiving their GCSE results today started Senior School in the midst of the Covid pandemic. Their individual achievements and collective success show determination.”

GCSE Results Day 2025 at Birkdale School, Sheffield. | Birkdale School

The Birley Academy - part of L.E.A.D. Academy Trust - also celebrated another year of strong outcomes.

Headteacher Victoria Hall said: “This year’s results tell a powerful story of perseverance and ambition.

“Our students have met challenges head-on and shown what they’re capable of – not just in grades, but in how they’ve approached learning and supported one another along the way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GCSE Results Day 2025 at The Birley Academy. | Birley Academy

Silverdale School reported a particularly strong performance in the core subjects, with 83 per cent of students passing both English and maths, and 71.3 per cent gaining a strong pass at grade 5 or higher.

Headteacher Sarah Sims said: “The Silverdale staff and I are proud of our Year 11 students, who have worked hard to obtain the qualifications necessary for their next steps.”

She added that many would stay on at the school’s “outstanding” sixth form, which recently moved into a purpose-built new facility.

GCSE Results Day 2025 at Silverdale School | Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

At King Edward VII School, 76 per cent achieved grades 4–9 in English and maths, with just over 54 per cent gaining a strong pass at 5 or above.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headteacher Linda Gooden said: “All the hard work has paid off. We are very proud of our students and their achievements.”

GCSE Results Day 2025 at King Edward VII School. | Kind Edward VII School

Astrea Academy Sheffield also celebrated a bumper year, with high achiever Rhema Korely achieving eight grade 9s.

Principal David Boyd said: “I loved seeing so many happy smiling faces in our school today.”

Top marks: Students from Astrea Academy Dearne with their GCSE grades

There was also a buzz at Sheffield Springs Academy where students and staff celebrated a strong and improved set of results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mia, who achieved four grade 9s, four grade 8s and a Level 2 Merit said: "I am so pleased and feeling very relieved as all my hard work has paid off."

From long-established schools to newer academies, Sheffield pupils have shown that the pandemic years have not held them back.

Many schools pointed to resilience and community spirit as much as academic ability in shaping results.

As Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson acknowledged today, inequalities remain across the country - but in Sheffield, teachers and pupils alike were determined to focus on what has been achieved.