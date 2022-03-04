Educate North Awards triple shortlisting for The Sheffield College

The Educate North Awards celebrate, recognise and share best practice amongst further and higher education institutions.

The college has been shortlisted in the employer engagement, innovation and social mobility awards categories.

Angela Foulkes, chief executive and principal at The Sheffield College, said: “Being shortlisted for three Educate North Awards is an absolute honour and testament to the hard work and dedication of our brilliant staff across the college.

“Our staff are going above and beyond to ensure that our students get the very best experience and I am extremely proud of them.”

The employer engagement award shortlisting is in recognition of the college’s trailblazing employer skills academies, which ensure that students develop the skills and industry-specific knowledge that employers need.

The innovation award shortlisting is for a digital development programme implemented in July 2020 to boost staff’s confidence and skills.

The programme was led internally by college staff.

The digital and e-learning team and learning development coaches delivered training and support sessions to develop staff’s digital skills.

The social mobility award shortlisting is for the college’s Shape Your Future programme, an inclusive tutorial, personal development and enrichment programme