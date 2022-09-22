Eckington School, in Dronfield Road, has been scolded by inspectors in its latest Ofsted report for “unambitious” teaching, “declining” standards and leaders who “have not shown” they are able to make the changes needed.

Most damning, though, was how the education watchdog found bullying was “an everyday experience” for pupils, who told inspectors they felt “unsafe”.

“Such views of their experience are correct,” the report reads.

Eckington School has been scolded by inspectors in a highly critical report, saying bullying and name calling are "an everyday experience" for children.

“Significant numbers of pupils say that name calling and bullying are part of their everyday experience and that they do not have confidence in staff to deal with it.

“They are right to feel this way. Bullying, derogatory language and homophobic behaviours are commonplace, resulting in pupils feeling vulnerable.

“This creates a culture where pupils are not comfortable being themselves.

“As one parent explained: ‘My child is not able to bring their whole self to school.’”

As a result, the school – part of the LEAP Multi Academy Trust, which has two other schools in the region – has been rated ‘Inadequate’ and dropped into special measures, meaning it has six months to improve.

It comes after Eckington School – which has at least 1,275 young people on its roll – was previously rated Requires Improvement at its latest visit in 2018, after which it was converted into an academy.

In the newest report – published September 21 – criticisms were laid at seemingly every aspect of school life.

Teaching was described as ‘unambitious’, where pupils were not challenged and there was “little structure” to the curriculum.

Pupils behave poorly at break and lunchtime, and truancy occurs daily.

The provision for SEND pupils was labelled “ineffective”, who were some of the main targets for bullying, with report stating these students “desperately” needed to feel safe and achieve again.

Sadly, pupils said they felt this was now “typical” of how things were in the school, with students, staff, parents and carers agreeing that standards were declining.

But the harshest criticisms were laid at the feet of Eckington School’s leadership, front by CEO Wayne Barsby and its joint headteachers, John Sitch and Rob McGrath.

“Leaders have not shown that they are able to bring about sustained improvement,” the report reads.

“Pupils rightly lack confidence that staff will deal with concerns effectively.

“Leaders do not deal well with incidents of poor behaviour. This is having a damaging effect on learning, welfare and morale. Many pupils, parents and staff raised concerns about behaviour. For example, a significant number of staff expressed concern about pupils’ behaviour and conduct. These staff reported that behaviour was not improving and that it had deteriorated.

“They have not acted swiftly enough to deal with the school’s weaknesses. They have not fully prioritised the critical areas of safeguarding, bullying and the provision for pupils with SEND that the pupils desperately need to feel safe and achieve.”

The school has been ordered to improve, and will be revisited by Ofsted within the next six months.