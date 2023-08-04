Miss Mohammed has not been on site since October.

A Sheffield headteacher who has not been on site at her school since October will return in the new academic year.

After nearly a year's absence, Miss Hannan Mohammed will return to Carfield Primary School this autumn, its governing board has confirmed.

It comes after the school refused to comment on the absence when The Star made enquiries in June.

Hannan Mohammed, headteacher of Carfield Primary School in Meersbrook, Sheffield, has not been seen on site since October 2022. Now, she will return for the new school year. Picture: Chris Etchells

Soon after, the school was rated 'Requires Improvement' in all areas by Ofsted.Inspectors commented Carfield had come through "an unsettled time" for all, and that leaders wanted to "bring about some stability and reassurance for staff and pupils".

Now, in a letter home to parents on August 3, newly-appointed chair of governors Derek Grover wrote that Miss Mohammed will return to her duties this autumn, adding that an executive headteacher will also be at post.

"...following a period of absence, Mrs Mohammed will return to her duties as acting headteacher of Carfield Primary School from the start of the autumn term," the letter reads.

"There will continue to be an executive headteacher in place to whom Mrs Mohammed will work. The detailed arrangements for this are being finalised. The school will be able to enter the new school year with clear leadership arrangements in place.

"Thank you for your continued support for the school; that support is vital in enabling us to continue to provide the support which the local community and the families within it are entitled to expect."

In the months while Miss Mohammed was absent, the school was led by assistant headteachers Sophie Coley and Barry Wood – as well as ‘interim executive head’ Becky Webb, chief executive of Five Rivers Multi Academy Trust and a designated ‘national leader of education’, which is a government programme to parachute in high-performing headteachers and “provide high-quality school improvement support to underperforming schools”.

In June, several parents told The Star they felt "confused", "irritated" and "kept in the dark" over the uncertainty of who was leading the school, if Miss Mohammed would be returning and why she was missing.

The Ofsted report also noted: "Results from the parent survey show that some parents and carers have concerns about the communication they receive from the school. Leaders are taking action to address this.”

It is understood the school has had two external audits by private assessors and the city council in the past year, reportedly to examine its safeguarding and special educational needs provisions.

Carfield Primary School, in Argyle Close, is the second-largest primary school in Sheffield. It is one of the few in the city not part of an academic trust.

Following the Ofsted report, Ms Coley wrote in a statement: “The governing body and the leadership team feel that the Ofsted process was fair and the outcome was in line with the school’s own self-assessment.

“Although we are disappointed to have moved from Good to Requires Improvement, we are confident that we are working on the right priority areas across school.