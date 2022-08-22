Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BTEC exam board Pearson has apologised after thousands of students across the country could not find out their grades on results day last Thursday (August 18).

The board says there is no “systematic issue” to blame and that only a “tiny percentage” of students nationwide have been affected, adding that the reasons are individual to each affected school.

However, the delays have left students anxious they will miss out on their university places while waiting for their grades.

Sheffield students are still waiting to find out if they are going to university or not because of delays in getting their BTEC grades from exam board Pearson. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

Here’s what to do if you have still not have your grades through.

Will I lose my place at university because I haven’t got my BTEC grades yet?

Pearson has issued advice to students who still have not had their BTEC grades because of the ongoing delays.

– Anyone still affected should call Pearson on 0345 618 0440, where a dedicated team has been set up to handle the issue.

– UCAS has also told students the best thing they can do if they are concerned about losing their place at university is to call their university directly and let them know they still want the place

– Pearson has also offered to call students’ universities for them to explain the situation.

– University places should not be at risk as they will be held open until September 7.

A spokesperson said: “We are very sorry that some students are still waiting for their results.

“We are grateful to the schools and colleges that are working with us around the clock to resolve any remaining issues. Our team has delivered hundreds of results yesterday and today and we are here all weekend working to deliver more results as soon as we can.”

Students at Sheffield College are among those still awaiting their BTEC results meaning that their university places are in serious doubt due to the unknown status of their grades.