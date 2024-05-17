Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

“The school’s effectiveness has declined significantly since the last inspection.”

A Rotherham infant school where children “do not receive an acceptable standard standard of education” has been branded ‘inadequate’ by Ofsted.

Brinsworth Manor Infant School, in Brinsworth Lane, has been scolded by inspectors in a scathing new report published on May 16 criticising seemingly everything from learning to teachers’ control of classroom and safeguarding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brinsworth Manor Infant School, in Brinsworth Lane, Rotherham, has been rated ‘inadequate’ in a scathing Ofsted inspection report.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It also means the school for children aged three to seven has lost the ‘good’ rating it has otherwise held for 20 years.

“The school’s effectiveness has declined significantly since the last inspection,” writes the education watchdog.

“Pupils do not receive an acceptable standard of education at this school. They do not acquire the vital knowledge and skills that they need in reading and maths.

“The school does not do enough to address poor behaviour. In many lessons, pupils do not listen carefully to their teacher or the ideas shared by their peers. They talk over their teacher, chat with friends and ignore instructions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school’s last full inspection, where it was rated ‘good’, was in 2015. It was also given the thumbs up from inspectors at an ungraded visit in 2018.

There were some compliments. Staff said they felt supported and were “committed to improving the school,” and pupils were noted for “contributing well to the local community.”

However, Inspectors found lapses in “basic mathematical skills” and gaps in children’s knowledge went “unnoticed and unchallenged.” Pupils were not keeping up with reading programmes, some lessons “reinforced stereotypes,” teaching in some subjects was “superficial,” and some adults were criticised for not having the “subject knowledge to teach accurately.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors wrote: “There are significant weaknesses in the school’s systems for recording and sharing safeguarding concerns. The school does not take necessary and timely action in response to concerns raised.

“Most governors are new to the governing board. They are aware of the school’s safeguarding weaknesses. However, they have been too slow to respond.”

Brinsworth Manor - which is maintained by Rotherham Council - was rated ‘inadequate’ and has been placed in special measures.

Julien Kramer, Interim Assistant Director for Education and Inclusion at Rotherham Council, said: “We want to see all Rotherham schools be rated as at least “good” by Ofsted. As a priority we are working with the leadership of Brinsworth Manor Infants School and the Department for Education to ensure swift improvement is made in all areas identified by Ofsted in this report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Action had already been taken prior to the Ofsted inspection to ensure rigorous procedures and policies are in place to embed effective safeguarding arrangements at the school.

“The council will continue to support and monitor the progress of actions taken to move the school forward.”