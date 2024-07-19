Brightside Nursery: 'Exceptional' Sheffield infant school still Outstanding in first Ofsted visit in 11 years
It has been over 10 years since Brightside Nursery and Infant School, in Jenkin Road, was last visited by the education watchdog, leaving staff waiting for a chance to defend the ‘Outstanding’ rating they got in 2013.
But it seems they had nothing to worry about.
In a spotless report published on July 10, inspectors heaped praise on Brightside’s “polite and respectful” pupils, “caring” staff and “exceptional education,” and graded it Outstanding in all areas.
The report reads: “Well trained and caring staff support pupils extremely well in their education and personal development. “Pupils are polite and respectful. They are courteous to adults and visitors. Pupils consistently demonstrate extremely positive attitudes to their learning.
“This school provides an exceptional education for its pupils.”
It makes Brightside one of only a few nurseries in Sheffield to keep its Outstanding-in-all-areas rating following new Ofsted guidelines brought in in 2023.
The faultless report commented on Brightside’s “courteous” pupils who enjoy making new friends and learning more about the world.
School leaders were also called “resolute” in wanting the best for children and applauded for prioritising little ones’ mental and physical health.
Headteacher Lindsey Mercer told The Star: “I really feel inspectors got to see the nursery as it is and I feel incredibly proud.
“It’s not just me but the whole school community and I feel proud of them every single day.
“We really get to know our families and our whole school community. When we got to tell parents we were still ‘outstanding’ they said ‘well we knew that.’ It’s just to lovely to be recognised.
“Thank you so much for the support and care and dedication that this whole school community shares together.
“We’ve all got one aim which is for our children to be the best they can be.”
