Youngsters have swapped school SATS tests for roles in a Sheffield restaurant which usually works with vulnerable adults.

A group of six pupils from Woodlands Primary School, Norton Avenue, Gleadless, were handed places in the Blend Kitchen ‘Gather and Cook’ programme, a five-week culinary education scheme, as an alternative to sitting the year six exams, because of their special needs.

The programme aimed to provide the small group of vulnerable pupils with valuable culinary skills and real-world experience.

The youngsters taking part had special needs including social communication and interaction difficulties, autism, medical needs, cognition and learning difficulties, sensory processing disorder and speech and language needs. Teachers say they have faced unique challenges in their education, which required tailored support and understanding.

A group of six pupils from Woodlands Primary School, in Norton, were handed work with the Blend Kitchen 'Gather and Cook' programme, a five-week culinary education scheme, as an alternative to sitting the year six exams, because of their special needs.

Due to their additional needs, the children did not sit the Standard Assessment Tests (SATs) with the rest of year six – so staff at the school came up alternative that would still provide them with a practical and meaningful goal to work towards, and something to be proud of.

“The Blend Kitchen programme offered a transformative opportunity for our more vulnerable children,” said Lauren Johnstone, headteacher at Woodlands.

"Their additional needs, especially with regards to social communication and interaction, meant that this sort of programme could be particularly challenging, but we are incredibly proud of how they managed the course so well and thrived in ways we hadn’t expected.”

The work they did included sourcing ingredients, preparing tables, as well as cooking food for paying customers.

“The children's enthusiasm, hard work, and ability to listen and carry out instructions were truly impressive,” said John Forrest, chef at Blend Kitchen.

"It was an absolute pleasure working with the six students from Woodlands Primary School. They showed great teamwork and professionalism, both front of house and in the kitchen.”