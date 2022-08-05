Petition launched to halt proposed parking charges at popular Barnsley beauty spot

A petition is set to be launched in a bid to halt proposed parking charges at a popular beauty spot in South Yorkshire.

Yorkshire Water has lodged a planning application with the Peak District National Park for ANPR cameras and payment machines at Langsett Barn Car Park – popular with visitors to Langsett Reservoir.

Yorkshire Water say the charges will help to fund a ranger team to tackle safety concerns like swimming and barbeques.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marie Tidball, Labour’s parliamentary candidate for Penistone and Stocksbridge, and Labour town councillor Mark Whittaker

However, Labour’s canidate for Penistone and Stocksbridge has opposed the plans – and has called for the scheme to be withdrawn, citing concerns around the effects on local businesses.

Marie said: “Langsett village and surroundings is a stunning area of natural beauty and should be for everybody in our community and beyond to enjoy. In the current cost of living crisis these parking charges will stop people from accessing one of our biggest local treasures, and prevent them from enjoying the wide range of benefits that we get from venturing out into the Peaks.

“To add insult to injury there are currently no public transport services to Langsett reservoir, and with further Tory bus cuts on the horizon our communities in Stocksbridge, Midhopestones, Penistone, Millhouse and Thurlstone are set to be even further isolated.

“We’re calling on Yorkshire Water to withdraw their plans for parking charges so our community can enjoy the stunning nature on our doorstep without charge, as it should be.”

Planning documents state that payment would be facilitated through card payment on site, the RingGo app and by telephone,and emergency services and blue

badge holders will be exempt from parking charges

A petition, which will be available on Marie’s website, will be submitted to Yorkshire Water before the Peak District National Park closes its public consultation on August 19.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Water said: “We are introducing parking charges to fund our first in-house ranger team. Our sites are in need of a ranger team to tackle safety concerns like swimming and barbecues (as they pose a fire threat), deter anti-social behaviour, as well as to make repairs to sites and preserve wildlife habitats.