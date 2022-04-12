Astrea Academy Trust has appointed Emma Glover as the new principal at Astrea Academy Sheffield, near Burgreave, having previously held the position on an interim basis, and prior to that been vice principal.

Mrs Glover takes up the role immediately.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emma Glover has been named as the new headteacher at Astrea Academy Sheffield

Officials at the trust which runs the school say Mrs Glover is an experienced senior leader with a proven track record of improving outcomes for children, having been one of Astrea’s senior leaders for the last three years.

She joined Astrea in 2018 from The Royal Alexandra and Albert School in Surrey, where she was assistant principal and special educational needs co-ordinator.

Prior to this she held positions as head of maths at The Royal Alexandra and Albert School and Maltby Comprehensive School (now Maltby Academy).

She says was inspired to become a teacher whilst at sixth form in Rotherham by her A level maths teacher.

Rowena Hackwood, chief executive of Astrea Academy Trust, said: “Amongst a very strong field of candidates, Emma Glover stood out head and shoulders. I have the greatest confidence that under Mrs Glover’s leadership, Astrea Academy Sheffield will continue to thrive and deliver a brilliant education for every child.”

Mrs Glover said: “I am delighted to have been appointed as Principal of Astrea Academy Sheffield. I believe that our scholars deserve the very best, and I am committed to delivering this. From excellent lessons, the best pastoral care, right through to brilliant extra-curricular opportunities – the full experience matters.

“We aim to provide an exceptional, knowledge-rich educational experience, which ensures all our scholars succeed. To do this, we must continue to build on our progress by ensuring that lessons are the best that they can be, every day. It’s important to me that we listen to our scholars and their families about how we can improve, and I am excited to re-open our doors to our community.”

When the school opened in September 2018, its students were based in the refurbished Grade II-listed former Pye Bank School building, on Andover Street, while work on the secondary school and sixth form opposite got underway.