Aston Academy in Swallownest issues warning to parents over man approaching children in Alexander Park

A school near Sheffield has issued an urgent warning to parents after a man reportedly approached children in a nearby park.

By Robert Cumber
Monday, 8th November 2021, 4:29 pm

Aston Academy in Swallownest sent out the alert today, Monday, November 8.

The message, seen by The Star, says: “We have received a report of an unknown male approaching young people in Alexander Park before the start of the school day.

"This has been reported to the police. Please speak to your child about remaining extra-vigilant and staying safe.”

Aston Academy, in Swallownest, has sent a warning to parents after an unknown male reportedly approached people in Alexander Park before school started

