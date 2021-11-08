Aston Academy in Swallownest sent out the alert today, Monday, November 8.

The message, seen by The Star, says: “We have received a report of an unknown male approaching young people in Alexander Park before the start of the school day.

"This has been reported to the police. Please speak to your child about remaining extra-vigilant and staying safe.”

