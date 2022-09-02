Applications now open for Barnsley primary and secondary school places in September 2023

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Using BMBC’s online portal, families can now apply for their preferred school for the next academic year.

The closing dates for submitting applications are October 31 for secondary school places, and January 15 for Primary schools.

Councillor Trevor Cave, cabinet spokesperson for children’s services, said: “It may feel a long way off, but choosing which schools to apply for is one of the most exciting and important decisions a family can make.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We want our children and young people to aim high and achieve their full potential. This is why we were delighted to see 93.9 per cent of children receiving an offer from their first-choice school this year.