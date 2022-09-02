Applications now open for Barnsley primary and secondary school places in September 2023
Parents and carers in Barnsley can now apply for primary and secondary school places for September 2023.
Using BMBC’s online portal, families can now apply for their preferred school for the next academic year.
The closing dates for submitting applications are October 31 for secondary school places, and January 15 for Primary schools.
Councillor Trevor Cave, cabinet spokesperson for children’s services, said: “It may feel a long way off, but choosing which schools to apply for is one of the most exciting and important decisions a family can make.
“We want our children and young people to aim high and achieve their full potential. This is why we were delighted to see 93.9 per cent of children receiving an offer from their first-choice school this year.
“There is lots of useful information on our website to help you make an informed decision for your child, so please apply online, apply on time and choose three preferences.”