This past year saw huge changes in how schools are graded by the education watchdog.

A new “tougher” system was implemented five years ago, but, in September 2024, inspectors no longer handed out one-word judgements for schools.

It’s shaken up how schools are graded when Ofsted comes calling, and whether the new system is tougher or more understanding is yet to be seen - especially as the system will be replaced again this November with a broader ‘report card’ system.

However, that didn’t stop inspectors making their rounds, and several schools in Sheffield are ending their summer term with a different rating than what they started with in September 2024.

They include success stories like Royd Nursery & infant School going from strength to strength and earning ‘Outstanding’ in several areas in October 2024.

There were also several shocks in store, such as at St Patrick’s Catholic Voluntary ACademy, which was hit with an ‘Inadequate’ report in 2024.

Here are the schools in Sheffield that saw a drastic change in their reports in the 2024/25 academic year - for better and worse.

Al-Mahad Al-Islami , Darnall Road - Good, up from Requires Improvement Al-Mahad Al-Islami, in Darnall Road, is a Islamic faith school that in 2022 was rated Requires Improvement. In October 2024, it earned 'Good' in three areas and 'Outstanding' for students' behaviour and attitudes. Inspectors said: "The atmosphere is vibrant and positive. Pupils feel valued and the school is calm and welcoming."

Royd Nursery & Infant School - Outstanding, up from Good Royd Nursery & Infant School, in Deepcar, have gone from strength to strength after making the leap up to Outstanding in October 2024. Inspectors wrote: "Royd Nursery and Infants school is a welcoming and happy place. Relationships across the school are warm and respectful, reflecting the school's positive culture."

St Patrick's Catholic Voluntary Academy, Lane Top - Inadequate, down from Good St Patrick's Catholic Voluntary Academy, in Barnsley Road, Lane Top, took a blow in October 2024 when it was dropped from Good down to Inadequate. Inspectors cited a "period of considerable turbulence in staffing and fragility in governance," leading to "weaknesses in how well the curriculum is taught and "not high enough expectations" of pupils.

Yewlands Academy. Inspectors paid Yewlands School a number of compliments in a report published in January 2025 for how its pupils felt "safe and well cared for," and rated its 'Personal Development' as Good. All other areas were rated Requires Improvement, but it marks a gradual improvement. Inspectors wrote: "Over time, pupils have not achieved as well as they should. Since the previous inspection, the school has made significant improvements to the curriculum to address this."