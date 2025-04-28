From time to time, it’s worth taking note of which Sheffield schools are still on an improvement journey and aren’t yet in the ‘good’ books with Ofsted.

There are currently 11 primary or secondary schools in the Steel City rated as 'requires improvement' or ‘inadequate’ by the education watchdog, according to its website.

Many have been waiting for a reinspection for up to two years, which was no doubt delayed in 2023 when inspections were paused while staff underwent ‘sensitivity’ training following the death of headteacher Ruth Perry.

Ms Perry took her own life after learning her Reading-based school would be downgraded from ‘outstanding’ to ‘inadequate.’

The watchdog came under nationwide criticism, and led to urgent changes to their inspection framework. It is widely considered that inspection ratings have been less harsh since they resumed in mid-2023.

That said, many of these ratings are from after inspections resumed. In many cases, the inspection reports are not without compliments, such as how pupils at Acres Hill Community Primary are "proud of their school and happy to attend," and how Handsworth Grange Community Spots College’s students “behave well and show positive attitudes to their education.”

Both of Sheffield’s remaining ‘inadequate’ schools - Chaucer School and St Patrick’s Catholic Voluntary Academy - were rated in 2024 and are awaiting re-inspections.

But, often, the overall grade for schools is brought down by some crucial weakness or gaps in how children are taught in an otherwise adequate report, such as slip-ups in the 'quality of education' at Birley Spa Academy.

See our gallery below for all Sheffield schools currently rated ‘requires improvement’ or ‘inadequate’.

Birley Academy - Requires Improvement The Birley Academy was rated 'Requires Improvement' for the fourth time in a row in a report published in May 2023 - meaning it has now been rated so for 10 years. Inspectors said that pupils' experiences were "mixed" - some enjoyed good relationships with their education but "too many do not enjoy learning". A monitoring visit in September 2024 said improvements are in the works, including new approaches to the curriculum.

Chaucer School - Requires Improvement It has been a turbulent few years for Chaucer School, which was rated 'Inadequate' in September 2022. It has only recently shaken the rating off, with a new report published in April 2025 raising it up to 'Requires Improvement' and praising the hard work done so far, but there still a long way to go. Inspectors wrote: "This improved school culture, and pupils' confidence in staff to address poor behaviour, is contributing to increased rates of attendance."

Fir Vale School - Requires Improvement Fir Vale School, on Owler Lane, was rated as 'requires improvement' by Ofsted in April 2025 - the same grade it received in 2022 and 2019. The latest report complimented the school's "strong community links" but called its curriculum "inconsistent." Inspectors wrote: "The curriculum is inconsistent... Yet, in other curriculum areas, the school does not fully know how well pupils are learning."

Birley Spa Primary Academy - Requires Improvement Birley Spa Primary Academy, in Jermyn Crescent, was repeatedly complimented in its latest Ofsted report in February 2024 - but not enough to raise it out of its rating of "Requires Improvement" because of lapses in its 'quality of education'. Inspectors said the school is "a positive and supportive place to learn."