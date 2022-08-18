Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pupils opening their envelopes today had to work through their studies in an unenviable position – at home, often alone in their rooms, tied to a desk or laptop and away from their friends.

Students told The Star today how frustrating it was that they felt older generations might look down on their results and think they were less ‘earned’.

Marcus Williamson (A A* A A*), Luis Dimelow (AAB) and Jacob Boughton-Glerup (A A* A*) open their envelopes to exceptional results.

Indeed, these judgements have not been helped by measures by the DfE and Ofqual to welcome back exams, including advance notice of what might be on exams – something some students feel is being held against them.

“We were bracing ourselves to do a lot worse,” said Joanna Stopford, aged 18, at High Storrs School. “There’s a lot of guilt in a way, because it’s implied like we ‘haven’t really done A-levels’ or GCSEs, as if we didn’t really put in the work.

"It feels like you have to justify yourself to adults, and that you did do it properly,” added fellow student Hazel Platts. “There’s an attitude of ‘oh well they’re just getting too higher grades’.

"I had subjects where I could not have done as well without the extra information and others where it didn’t help at all.”

Maya Seligman, Lucy Rowland, Hazel Platts and Joanna Stopford celebrate their results at High Storrs School after an anxious two years studying largely at home.

Ahead of results day, the Department for Education released an advisory that schools should expect lower results than they got last year, even with the caveat that grades would be higher than during the last exam period in 2019.

One straight-A student who is bound for English literature at Manchester, Jacob Boughton-Glerup, said: “I’m feeling great but I was left absolutely in bits over the Telegraph and newspaper artiles swimming around saying to prepare for disappointment.

“It seemed to be more scaremongering and I don’t think it that did kids across the country any good.

“I think it was nice to get back to exams - it’s like as a rite of passage. But it was hard. Of course the pandemic hurt but teachers did as much as they could to clear the gap.”

Emily Sutcliff, Rosie Biscott, Abbie Leach and Ruby Mirza.

The warning from the DfE seemed proven right today. Nationally, the overall pass rate dropped to 98.4 per cent, down from 99.5 per cent in 2021, when grades were awarded by teachers.

The proportion of A* and A grades is also lower, at 36.4 per cent compared to 44.8 per cent.

Despite this, UCAS claims the number of students being accepted into their first or second choice university courses.

Sheffield’s proud headteachers have stuck up for their students’ achievements as success stories have rolled in from across the city.

Sheffield Girls’ School Trust reported that a huge 93 per cent of all their grades came in between A* and B.

Headteacher Nina Gunson said: “These students completed their GCSEs and embarked on their A Level studies during COVID and had spells of Guided Home Learning during lockdown in Year 12. They relied on self-motivation, resilience and the innovation and support of their teachers, both when they were in school and when they were out of school, and we are all incredibly proud of this stunning set of results.”

King Edward VII School is sending five of its own off to Oxford of Cambridge after one in three results came in at A or A*.

Headteacher Linda Gooden said: “Our amazing students displayed determination, commitment and resilience to achieve excellent results after the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. We are tremendously proud of our students and their achievements.

“Thank you to all parents, carers, staff and governors who have worked in close partnership to secure the success of our wonderful students. We wish them all the very best as they start the next stage in their educational journey.”

And Meadowhead School is also sending one of its students to study medicine at Oxford.

Headteacher Mrs Kam Grewal-Joy said: “It is our best set of results yet and shows that Meadowhead Sixth Form is truly outstanding.

“This is a wonderful achievement for students, staff and governors, and is testimony to their hard work and commitment. Well done to all our students and their supportive parents. A huge thanks, also, to our dedicated staff who have worked tirelessly to help secure these successes.

“It is a proud day in the history of the school and a proud day for these youngsters and their families. We will continue to build on these successes to ensure that Meadowhead School becomes the outstanding school our community deserves.”

Sheffield Council is yet to publish overall results for the area, but no one can say the Steel City’s students didn’t persevere in stressful circumstances.

Councillor Dawn Dale, co-chair of the Education, Children and Families Policy Committee, said: “I am continually impressed and proud of the resilience, determination and ambition of our city’s students in spite of the extraordinary challenges they have faced in the last few years.

“I hope that our students feel equally proud today as they celebrate getting their results and begin an exciting new chapter of their lives.”

Councillor Mick Rooney, co-chair of the Education, Children and Families Policy Committee, added:

“As Sheffield’s students get their results today, I would like to praise our city’s wonderful schools, colleges and teachers, who continue to put our students first.