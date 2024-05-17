Ed Sheeran: Watch talented Sheffield music students perform with 'Shape Of You' and 'The A Team' star

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 17th May 2024, 12:19 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Ed Sheeran shocked students during a visit to Sheffield this week.

Ed Sheeran’s visit to Sheffield on May 16 was unexpected to say the least.

He surprised music students at both the Red Tape Studios and Sheffield College.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Some of the students even took the opportunity to perform with him, whether it was singing or rapping to the backing track of the four-time Grammy winner’s guitar, or performing ‘Shape Of You’ together.

Watch some of the touching moments from Ed’s visit to Sheffield in the video at the top of this page - or click here.

Related topics:Ed Sheeran

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.