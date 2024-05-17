Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ed Sheeran shocked students during a visit to Sheffield this week.

Ed Sheeran’s visit to Sheffield on May 16 was unexpected to say the least.

He surprised music students at both the Red Tape Studios and Sheffield College.

Some of the students even took the opportunity to perform with him, whether it was singing or rapping to the backing track of the four-time Grammy winner’s guitar, or performing ‘Shape Of You’ together.