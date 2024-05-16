Ed Sheeran: Global music superstar performs 'Shape of You' with shocked Sheffield College student during visit
Ed Sheeran has performed on stage with shocked music students in a surprise visit to Sheffield.
The global music superstar, behind popular songs like The A Team and Bad Habits, walked into a Sheffield College music workshop as 19-year-old Lol Bailey, who is a member of the band Shabbah, was on stage singing ‘Shape Of You’ - another of the singer’s hits.
“It really threw me off when Ed Sheeran walked on stage but it was brilliant,” the teenager said, after the visit at the Livesey Street campus in Hillsborough today (Thursday).
18-year-old Brad Lyne, who performs under the name Cheatcodez, had the chance to rap alongside the singer.
He said: “It was so cool. He’s a global superstar and an absolute legend but he was a normal dude who gave us some great advice. It made me think if he can achieve success, we can too.”
The surprise visit came after Ed went to Red Tape Studios on Shoreham Street and spoke to young musicians from the Sheffield Music School. The singer’s trip to the Steel City was organised by Sheffield College alongside Sheffield City Council.
Wisdom Ohue, another Sheffield College student who performs under the name Wisdom-Wizzystar, said he was “shocked” when Ed walked onto the stage, adding: “I wasn’t expecting it at all.”
Angela Foulkes, Chief Executive and Principal, The Sheffield College, said: “It was fantastic to welcome Ed Sheeran to the college.
“We are used to offering students access to some fantastic industry experts as part of our new Skills Guarantee - but this is on another level!
“It’s not every day that a global singer songwriter drops by to share their talent, knowledge and expertise with students to help them go further in their careers.”
