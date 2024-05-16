Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The four-time Grammy winner paid a visit to the unsuspecting students at the Sheffield College Hillsborough Campus.

Ed Sheeran has performed on stage with shocked music students in a surprise visit to Sheffield.

The global music superstar, behind popular songs like The A Team and Bad Habits, walked into a Sheffield College music workshop as 19-year-old Lol Bailey, who is a member of the band Shabbah, was on stage singing ‘Shape Of You’ - another of the singer’s hits.

“It really threw me off when Ed Sheeran walked on stage but it was brilliant,” the teenager said, after the visit at the Livesey Street campus in Hillsborough today (Thursday).

Sheffield College music student Lol Bailey performs with Ed Sheeran. The four-time Grammy winner visited the college Hillsborough campus today.

18-year-old Brad Lyne, who performs under the name Cheatcodez, had the chance to rap alongside the singer.

He said: “It was so cool. He’s a global superstar and an absolute legend but he was a normal dude who gave us some great advice. It made me think if he can achieve success, we can too.”

The surprise visit came after Ed went to Red Tape Studios on Shoreham Street and spoke to young musicians from the Sheffield Music School. The singer’s trip to the Steel City was organised by Sheffield College alongside Sheffield City Council.

Ed Sheeran surprised music students at the Sheffield College on Thursday.

Wisdom Ohue, another Sheffield College student who performs under the name Wisdom-Wizzystar, said he was “shocked” when Ed walked onto the stage, adding: “I wasn’t expecting it at all.”

Angela Foulkes, Chief Executive and Principal, The Sheffield College, said: “It was fantastic to welcome Ed Sheeran to the college.

“We are used to offering students access to some fantastic industry experts as part of our new Skills Guarantee - but this is on another level!