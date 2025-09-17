Sheffield celebrities: 36 of Sheffield's most famous faces, where they grew up and the schools they attended

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

Property and retro writer

Published 17th Sep 2025, 11:28 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2025, 07:13 BST

Sheffield has produced many stars, from best-selling musicians to sporting legends and comedy greats.

The Arctic Monkeys, Pulp, Def Leppard and The Human League are just some of the huge bands to have emerged from the city.

On the sporting field, England cricket captains Joe Root and Michael Vaughan, footballers from Gordon Banks to Harry Maguire, Olympic champion Jessica Ennis-Hill and boxer Naseem Hamed are just a few of the big names to hail from Sheffield.

When it comes to showbiz, the Steel City has gifted the world the likes of Monty Python star turned travel writer Michael Palin, the actors Sean Bean and Dominic West and multi-talented TV star Marti Caine.

Make sure you don’t miss any of the breaking news and biggest headlines from Sheffield and South Yorkshire with our free daily newsletter.

Other famous faces from Sheffield range from the first Briton in space, Helen Sharman, to the YouTube sensation Vikkstar123.

Below are some of the most famous people to have been born in Sheffield or lived here over the years, along with details of where they grew up and the schools they attended.

The Sheffield schools with celebrity alumni include King Ecgbert School, King Edward VII School, Tapton School, Stocksbridge High School, High Storrs School, Silverdale School and Notre Dame High School.

Did you attend the same school as any of these stars?

These are some of Sheffield's biggest celebrities, who went to school in the city

1. Sheffield celebrities

These are some of Sheffield's biggest celebrities, who went to school in the city | Various Photo: Various

Photo Sales
The Pulp frontman was born in Sheffield and grew up in the Intake area of the city, where he attended City School. He then went on to study an access course at Sheffield Polytechnic, now known as Sheffield Hallam University, before winning a place at Central St Martin's College of Art and Design in London. As a teenager, he worked at Sheffield's old Castle Market, selling fish. He has suggested that honing his sales patter there helped to build his confidence.

2. Jarvis Cocker

The Pulp frontman was born in Sheffield and grew up in the Intake area of the city, where he attended City School. He then went on to study an access course at Sheffield Polytechnic, now known as Sheffield Hallam University, before winning a place at Central St Martin's College of Art and Design in London. As a teenager, he worked at Sheffield's old Castle Market, selling fish. He has suggested that honing his sales patter there helped to build his confidence. | John Phillips Photo: John Phillips

Photo Sales
The TV presenter is not originally from Sheffield, having grown up in Crawley, West Sussex, where he attended Hazelwick School. He moved to Sheffield aged 18 to do a BA in History and an MA in Broadcast Journalism at University of Sheffield. He now lives in the city with his family. Photo: Andrew Redington

3. Dan Walker

The TV presenter is not originally from Sheffield, having grown up in Crawley, West Sussex, where he attended Hazelwick School. He moved to Sheffield aged 18 to do a BA in History and an MA in Broadcast Journalism at University of Sheffield. He now lives in the city with his family. Photo: Andrew Redington | Andrew Redington Photo: Andrew Redington

Photo Sales
Pete McKee is one of Sheffield's most beloved artists, with his famous works including The Snog mural, pictured, on the wall of the city's historic Fagan's pub. His fans include the Arctic Monkeys and Oasis, with the artist being one of just six people followed on Twitter by the Manchester rockers. Pete attended Rowlinson Comprehensive School, which was later amalgamated with Jordanthorpe to form Meadowhead School. After working various jobs, including at a factory and as a postman, he became the cartoonist for the Sheffield Telegraph, and his distinctive style proved hugely popular. He is now a hugely successful artist, with a new gallery at the recently opened Leah's Yard independent shopping centre.

4. Pete McKee

Pete McKee is one of Sheffield's most beloved artists, with his famous works including The Snog mural, pictured, on the wall of the city's historic Fagan's pub. His fans include the Arctic Monkeys and Oasis, with the artist being one of just six people followed on Twitter by the Manchester rockers. Pete attended Rowlinson Comprehensive School, which was later amalgamated with Jordanthorpe to form Meadowhead School. After working various jobs, including at a factory and as a postman, he became the cartoonist for the Sheffield Telegraph, and his distinctive style proved hugely popular. He is now a hugely successful artist, with a new gallery at the recently opened Leah's Yard independent shopping centre. | National World Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:CelebritiesSheffieldSchoolsPulpMichael VaughanEnglandJoe RootHarry MaguireHelen SharmanDominic WestYouTube
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice