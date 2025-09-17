4 . Pete McKee

Pete McKee is one of Sheffield's most beloved artists, with his famous works including The Snog mural, pictured, on the wall of the city's historic Fagan's pub. His fans include the Arctic Monkeys and Oasis, with the artist being one of just six people followed on Twitter by the Manchester rockers. Pete attended Rowlinson Comprehensive School, which was later amalgamated with Jordanthorpe to form Meadowhead School. After working various jobs, including at a factory and as a postman, he became the cartoonist for the Sheffield Telegraph, and his distinctive style proved hugely popular. He is now a hugely successful artist, with a new gallery at the recently opened Leah's Yard independent shopping centre. | National World Photo: Tony Johnson