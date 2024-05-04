It’s one of Sheffield’s biggest schools and these pictures capture happy memories there from the 90s and 2000s.
Exam celebrations, the glamour of prom night and dressing up for charity all feature in this retro photo gallery looking back at Tapton School in decades past.
Much-loved teachers can also be seen, including one who was crowned teacher of the year, and pupils are shown in costume too in some of the many productions staged there over the year.
The students pictured will all be grown up now and many will have children of their own.
Do you recognise anyone you know?
