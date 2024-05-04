Sheffield retro: 37 fabulous photos of Tapton School in the 90s and 2000s, including proms and exam joy

Much-loved teachers at the school are also pictured in this nostalgic look back

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 3rd May 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 4th May 2024, 06:00 BST

It’s one of Sheffield’s biggest schools and these pictures capture happy memories there from the 90s and 2000s.

Exam celebrations, the glamour of prom night and dressing up for charity all feature in this retro photo gallery looking back at Tapton School in decades past.

Much-loved teachers can also be seen, including one who was crowned teacher of the year, and pupils are shown in costume too in some of the many productions staged there over the year.

The students pictured will all be grown up now and many will have children of their own.

Do you recognise anyone you know?

A-level students from Tapton School got dressed up for the day and dressed this Rover 90 car up for the occassion. It was driven by Andrutsio Harvarelli, left.

1. Celebrating in style

Lauren Brogden, Esme Jones, Rachel Johnson and Ryan Simpson at the Tapton School 6th Form Prom at Baldwins Omega in May 2006

2. School prom

Joe Foster and Zach Gould, with their salad, on the Cookery Bus, at Tapton School, Sheffield

3. Cookery Bus

Tapton School pupils Wendy Herbert and Laura Hopkins, both 17, look at their A-level results.

4. Results day

