Yorkshire film maker Wayne sets himself a 12-month daily photo challenge

Some days, just a simple vase of flowers is all it takes to create the day's image.

Award-winning South Yorkshire film maker Wayne Sables has launched a new project that will capture his life and work in 365 photos taken daily throughout 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Using the same camera every day - a Leica Q2 - Wayne’s aim is to create a portfolio of images that will then be brought together in a book that not only celebrates his work but also inspires fellow photographers.

Every week of the Beyond the Lens Project sees him take on a specific theme that has to be reflected in the daily photo

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And as the project now enters its second month, he is inviting members of the public to join him by suggesting subjects for the coming year.

Pictures can be taken at any time off the day and in any location.

“Up to now I have had a series of simple themes, including architecture, floral images, reflections, shadows and people but it would be great to see what interesting challenges people come up with for me,” Wayne said.

“The images captured each day are not pre-planned - they are responding to the moment, space and place.

“I bought my first Leica camera, the Q2, last year and since then I’ve been taking it everywhere with me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I noticed, though, that I was taking the same old photos so I set myself a challenge to use the camera more creatively and become more creative with it.

A cityscape is another of the challenges set for Wayne.

“The Leica Q2 is a fixed lens camera and although I know I take some good images using long lenses, the challenge for me is working in a fixed range, pushing my boundaries as both a photographer and an artist.”

The daily images are uploaded on the Wayne Sables Project website every day, creating a visual diary and a way to keep Wayne on track.

“As the year goes on, I hope that I’ll get a fresh perspective and keep pushing myself to improve and develop that perspective,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ultimate aim, however, is to use every image taken to create a book as both a lasting testimonial to the year and also as an inspiration to other photographers.

Nobody is ever quite sure when they might be captured on camera.

“It will have all the photography but equally it will be a book about creativity, something you can pick up and look at but also be inspired by,” Wayne said.

“I love books that don’t talk down to me or tell me how to be more creative - I like books that stimulate my interest and that’s what I hope this will do.

“Now that I’ve set the project rolling and made it public I’m making myself accountable and have to see it through to the end.”

Wayne’s daily progress can be followed at www.waynesablesproject.co.uk/beyondthelens