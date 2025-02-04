Yorkshire film maker Wayne sets himself a 12-month daily photo challenge
Using the same camera every day - a Leica Q2 - Wayne’s aim is to create a portfolio of images that will then be brought together in a book that not only celebrates his work but also inspires fellow photographers.
Every week of the Beyond the Lens Project sees him take on a specific theme that has to be reflected in the daily photo
And as the project now enters its second month, he is inviting members of the public to join him by suggesting subjects for the coming year.
“Up to now I have had a series of simple themes, including architecture, floral images, reflections, shadows and people but it would be great to see what interesting challenges people come up with for me,” Wayne said.
“The images captured each day are not pre-planned - they are responding to the moment, space and place.
“I bought my first Leica camera, the Q2, last year and since then I’ve been taking it everywhere with me.
“I noticed, though, that I was taking the same old photos so I set myself a challenge to use the camera more creatively and become more creative with it.
“The Leica Q2 is a fixed lens camera and although I know I take some good images using long lenses, the challenge for me is working in a fixed range, pushing my boundaries as both a photographer and an artist.”
The daily images are uploaded on the Wayne Sables Project website every day, creating a visual diary and a way to keep Wayne on track.
“As the year goes on, I hope that I’ll get a fresh perspective and keep pushing myself to improve and develop that perspective,” he said.
The ultimate aim, however, is to use every image taken to create a book as both a lasting testimonial to the year and also as an inspiration to other photographers.
“It will have all the photography but equally it will be a book about creativity, something you can pick up and look at but also be inspired by,” Wayne said.
“I love books that don’t talk down to me or tell me how to be more creative - I like books that stimulate my interest and that’s what I hope this will do.
“Now that I’ve set the project rolling and made it public I’m making myself accountable and have to see it through to the end.”
Wayne’s daily progress can be followed at www.waynesablesproject.co.uk/beyondthelens