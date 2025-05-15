Yorkshire dementia charity appeals to community as closure looms
Barnsley Independent Alzheimer's and Dementia Support (BIADS) is a local South Yorkshire charity supporting those living with dementia and their families.
BIADS provide three vital services for people living with dementia and their families. We provide Activities, Carer Support and a Day Centre.
Sadly, without additional help in the next few months, these services are under threat of closure.
We are reaching out to anyone who can help with donations, fundraising efforts and connections to funding sources.
Another way to support the charity is to use our day centre, a place of stimulation for people with dementia and a much needed day off for hard working family members who care for them.
If you can help please contact BIADS on 01226 280057.