Uncertainty still surrounds the future of a giant graveside memorial unveiled three years ago but then found to have breached council rules.

The 37-ton memorial to famous bare-knuckle boxer Willy Collins, known as the ‘King of Sheffield’, was unveiled at Shiregreen Cemetery in March 2022, following the father-of-nine’s sudden death while on holiday in Majorca in 2020. He was just 49 years old.

The controversial marble statue, which depicts Jesus and Biblical scenes and is reported to have cost £200,000, has divided opinion ever since. Some feel it is a fitting tribute, others feel it is too big.

It features two life-sized statues of the bare-knuckle boxer’s six-foot-two frame, four flagpoles. It also has a solar-powered jukebox playing Willy’s favourite tracks.

The monument is lit up in LED lights that change colour and is under 24-hour CCTV monitoring.

Willy’s family claims to have received adequate planning permission for the monument, while Sheffield Council claims that the final structure failed to match the original designs submitted.

Responding to a request for clarification on the situation under the Freedom of Information Act, in 2023, the council said it initially gave the go-ahead for the monument on the understanding it would be under 4ft 6ins in height.

It claimed there were additions to the original memorial installed afterwards by a different, unnamed mason to the one who originally dealt with the application to erect the monument.

The giant monument at the grave of Willy Collins remains in place despite breaching planning rules (Photo: SWNS) | SWNS

Despite three years worth of discussions between both parties, it appears that the memorial’s future still remains uncertain.

Responding to requests for an update on negotiations, the council said ‘there is currently no new information’.

A spokesperson added: "This is a complex situation, and the council continue to correspond directly with the family or their chosen representatives until it is resolved.

“The council will be sure to let local residents know when there is an update on this matter.”

Willy was the patriarch of a traveller family, one of 16 siblings, a dad-of-nine and a grandfather.

Since Willy’s death, two of his brothers - Michael and Terry - have also passed away and been laid to rest alongside him.

Another of the brothers, Anthony, who was known as ‘Marty Boy’, died in a nightclub stabbing in Sheffield in 2002. He was also laid to rest in Shiregreen Cemetery.

