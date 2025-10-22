Trust leader takes on three extreme challenges to support men’s mental health

A senior trust leader has completed three gruelling endurance events in just eight weeks to raise more than £4,000 for men’s mental health charity Andy’s Man Club.

Joe Varey, Director of Belonging at INOVA Multi-Academy Trust, which supports a group of schools across Sheffield, has been fundraising for men’s mental health since losing a close friend to suicide seven years ago. This year, he took his commitment to new heights, quite literally, by tackling the Everest Marathon, swimming the English Channel as part of a relay team, and finishing an Ironman triathlon in Leeds.

The fundraising journey began in May with the Everest Marathon, the world’s highest marathon, involving a 12-day trek to basecamp followed by a 26.2-mile race down to Namche Bazaar. Joe completed the course in 9 hours and 57 minutes, competing alongside around 200 athletes from across the globe.

A standout moment came early in the trek, when his group was invited to a little-known monastery and given a blessing by the head monk before being welcomed in for tea, which he described as an “amazing, surreal experience” that set the tone for the adventure ahead.

Joe Varey on his Mount Everest Marathon

Just weeks later, in June, Joe joined a four-person relay team to swim the English Channel. Setting off from Dover at midnight, the team battled rough, dark waters for a total of 16.5 hours before reaching Calais in the late afternoon. Although the straight-line distance is 21 miles, the swimmers covered around 44 miles in total due to tides and shipping lanes.

Each team member swam one-hour sections in rotation, with Joe admitting he initially thought he’d failed when asked to get out of the water, not realising his first hour was complete. “It was one of the toughest and most emotional experiences of my life,” he said. “But by midday the sea calmed, and it became genuinely enjoyable.”

Capping off the trio of challenges, Joe returned to Leeds in late July for his second Ironman triathlon, a 3.8km swim, 180km cycle and full marathon run, finishing with a personal best. “This time I was more tactical,” Joe explained. “I gave myself time to recover during transitions, and it paid off.”

Across all three challenges, Joe has raised £4,070 for Andy’s Man Club, which provides vital peer-to-peer support groups for men across the UK.

Joe also took part in Ironman in Leeds

Joe’s achievements embody INOVA Multi-Academy Trust’s ongoing commitment to promoting philanthropy, compassion and community-mindedness across its schools. The Trust encourages both staff and students to engage in projects that make a meaningful difference to others, locally, nationally, and beyond.

Lee Barber, CEO for INOVA Multi-Academy Trust, said:

“Joe embodies what our Trust stands for – belonging, courage, and a deep sense of responsibility to others. His journey shows that even the toughest challenges can be overcome when driven by purpose and compassion.”

Joe added:

Joe proudly showing off his medal after completing his English Channel relay

“I’ve been overwhelmed by the support from colleagues, pupils, and parents across the Trust. This wasn’t just about physical endurance, it was about showing that it’s okay to talk, to struggle, and to keep going. If one person opens up as a result, it’s been worth every step, stroke and mile.”