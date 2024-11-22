Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The University of Sheffield Students’ Union’s women’s officer, Eloise Taylor, explains why she is organising the annual Reclaim the Night march on November 23.

“Many students don’t feel safe walking down West Street at night and a lot of women don’t feel taken seriously when they report being harassed in bars,” Eloise says.

“Reclaim the Night started in Leeds in 1977 to protest the murders of thirteen women by Peter Sutcliffe. Every year since women have taken to the streets to push against gendered violence.”

At the time of the Peter Sutcliffe murders police had suggested that women should stay indoors. Women took to the street with signs such as “no curfew on women – curfew on men” in protest.

Eloise says: “For the last six years the women’s officer at the Students’ Union has arranged the march. This year it forms part of our 16 Days of Activism campaign which will also include self-defence workshops.

“It’s really important for students to be aware of the issues affecting women across the city. I want to continue this push against gendered violence.

“The aim of this march is to resist violence against women, remember the history and reclaim the streets of Sheffield.

“The march will begin at Sheffield Cathedral and end at Sheffield Students’ Union for a vigil followed by speakers in Coffee Revolution. The vigil is a time for reflection when we will remember women who have died from gendered violence with a minute of silence.”

In March 2023 there were 39,016 incidents related to domestic abuse recorded by the police in South Yorkshire.

This comes as police chiefs across England and Wales declared gender-based violence a national emergency earlier this year.

Eloise says: “In my role as women’s officer I have been working on our report and support system at the university.

“We have a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment at our night club, Foundry, in the Students’ Union and we want other venues to do the same.

“The main issues in Sheffield relating to women’s safety are the reporting systems for people who have experienced issues relating to harassment or abuse and the lack of street lights in some areas.

“Last year there were around 150 people at the march and this year I am aiming for 250. It is well attended by local people as well as students and there are lots of people who have attended every year.

“The march is exclusively for women, people of marginalised genders and their care givers. The talk afterwards is open to everyone.”

People are invited to meet at Sheffield Cathedral at 5.45pm on November 23, and the march will begin at 6.15pm, finishing at 7pm at the University of Sheffield Students’ Union where the candle-lit silent vigil will be held.

For more information visit https://su.sheffield.ac.uk/16days