The Guinness Partnership help fund food charity in Sheffield

The Guinness Partnership, one of England’s largest housing associations, is providing financial support to FoodCycle to help fund their work in providing free, weekly community meals, for people living in Broomhall, Sheffield.

FoodCycle is an award-winning national charity that connects communities by bringing low-income families, the elderly, refugees and the homeless together to share food and conversation.

Using surplus fresh food, from supermarkets, small independent grocery shops and markets they create delicious vegetarian meals to share with the community. As of the end of May 2024, FoodCycle has dished up 1,660 community meals in Sheffield so far this year.

Brian Hamlin, Senior Community Partnership Manager at The Guinness Partnership said:“We are extremely pleased to support FoodCycle in tackling some of the biggest challenges facing our society – food waste and its environmental impact, food poverty and loneliness. This is a valuable service providing nourishing three-course meals for people who may need some additional support.”

Sophie Tebbetts, CEO at FoodCycle said: “We’re thrilled to be working with The Guinness Partnership, who are helping us to offer more people across Sheffield free weekly community meals and a safe, welcoming space for anyone who comes along no questions asked. With their help guests will be able to share tasty food made with ingredients saved from landfill and enjoy a chat with a hot drink served by other members of their community.”

Food Cycle’s cost-of-living survey (Nov 2023) with Sheffield guests revealed that:

· 72 per cent of their guests struggle to keep their house warm.

· 63 per cent feel that they cannot afford the food they need.

· 69 per cent sometimes or often struggle to pay the bills.