Supported internship scheme for students at The Sheffield College gets major employer backing

Some of the city’s largest employers are backing a project that enables young people who require a higher level of support to get experience of the world of work.

Amey, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and Sheffield City Council have signed up to The Sheffield College’s supported internship programme.

The scheme provides part-time industry placements with local employers to help students develop employability skills and become more confident and independent.

Students on the programme are supported by a college job coach as they work towards developing the skills valued by employers.

Chishimba Chikwa celebrates completing a supported internship at the Northern General Hospital.

Now the first group of young people to successfully complete the scheme, which began at the start of this academic year, have been celebrated.

Students, their families, staff and employers attended the Supported Internship Graduation Ceremony at City Campus, Granville Road, on June 24.

Rachael Dickens, Academy Director for Pre-Technical and Skills for Living and Work, The Sheffield College, said: “Supported internships help young people who require a higher level of support to gain the life and work skills to succeed in the workplace.

“Thanks to the support of major employers, it is fantastic to see our first cohort for this year graduate and become more confident and independent with the potential opportunity to secure future employment.”

Student Chishimba Chikwa, 20, has completed a five-month part-time supported internship with the Linen Services Team at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Chishimba, who spoke about his experiences at the Supported Internship Graduation Ceremony, has worked alongside staff at the Northern General operating the folding and ironing machines, and sorting washed and dried laundry.

Praised for being a dedicated, hardworking student with exceptional attendance and manners, Chishimba also recently won the Inclusion Student of the Year accolade at the college’s Student Celebration Awards 2024.

Chishimba said: “The best thing about the placement is meeting the incredible staff and working on the machines.

“It has helped me to become confident looking for a job and meeting new people. The most important skills that I have developed are communication skills.”

Andrew Jones, Facilities Director, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are delighted to be backing the supported internships scheme.

“As well as helping young people to develop their work and employability skills and experience, it also provides us with valuable new members of our workforce and perhaps some future employees.

“The interns we have had so far have been a credit to themselves and the scheme and we have seen their skills and confidence in the world of work grow throughout their time with us.”

The college provides a range of foundation learning courses for 16 to 24-year-olds who require specialist support to progress.

These courses, known as pathways, take one to two years to complete and help students to develop skills for life, the world of work and maths and English.

There is a choice of options which include the supported internship scheme, developing communication skills, and independent living skills covering health and wellbeing, social skills, cooking and shopping.

The college has also recently launched a new curriculum offer developed in consultation with stakeholders including carers, health professionals and schools.

Bloom: Preparation for Adulthood at The Sheffield College is for 16 to 24-year-olds who have a variety of support needs, learning difficulties or disabilities.

There will be greater involvement from community organisations and employers as part of the Bloom curriculum.

It is being offered at Hillsborough Campus, Livesey Street, and Peaks Campus, Waterthorpe Greenway, from September 2024.

The college is refurbishing Peaks Campus in partnership with Sheffield City Council, to become a specialist centre for young people who require a higher level of support.

Due to launch in September 2024, the new facility at Peaks Campus will have additional and long term capacity for around 300 young people from across the city.