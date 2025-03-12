St Luke’s Hospice reaches out to Manor community with new sessions

St Luke’s Hospice is extending its services even further into the Sheffield community with the launch of a new series of free community drop-in sessions.

At the moment, all St Luke’s Patient and Family Support services operate from the hospice in Little Common Lane at Whirlow and at the neighbouring Ecclesall Road South site.

Patients can access physio and occupational therapy, wellbeing and creative therapies, social work and chaplaincy or spiritual support, as well as relaxation and wellbeing techniques, tips on nutrition, routine and sleep as well as fun activities for all interests.

But from the beginning of April, St Luke’s will be taking its message of support for all to Manor Library.

The Manor sessions coincide with the launch of the charity’s new strategy for 2025-29, which places an even greater emphasis on support for patients in the community.

Starting on Friday, April 4 from 10.30am to 11.30am, the sessions will then run monthly on May 2, June 6, July 4, August 1 and September 5, offering an opportunity to have a chat, enjoy free refreshments, take part in some simple crafts and gain a fuller understanding of the services St Luke’s offers.

There is no need to book a place but more information is available by calling 0114 235 7650.

“Our vision for St Luke’s and Sheffield is a world where patients and families facing terminal illness don’t feel alone and receive the care and support they need to make the most of precious time, and experience a good death,” said St Luke’s Chief Executive Jo Lenton.

“People are increasingly aware that St Luke’s provides care to most of its patients in their own homes in the wider community thanks to the dedicated support of our Specialist Palliative Care Community team.

“Now we are delighted to be offering this new scheme that will introduce our Patient and Family Support services to the wider community too.

“St Luke’s is not about one building or one location – it is always about providing services where they are needed the most.”

For more information about all St Luke’s Patient and Family Support services visit www.stlukeshospice.org.uk or email: [email protected]