St Luke’s Hospice launches new patient family suite

St Luke’s Hospice has taken its care to a new level of excellence with the launch of a special suite for patients and families.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The project - which has been supported by former St Luke’s Chairman of Trustees Neil MacDonald and his wife Julie – has seen the creation of a new space which provides a comfortable and supportive environment for patients and their loved ones.

With sleeping facilities, bathroom, seating area and a self-contained kitchen, the suite offers a place for families to stay in greater comfort overnight and participate more fully in their loved one’s care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This dedicated space has been created to help patients and families in many ways, adding an extra level of comfort at a most difficult time,” said St Luke’s Chief Executive Jo Lenton.

The Family Suite provides full support for patients while family and loved ones are close at hand.

“This has been an important project for St Luke’s and reflects the way in which we are always exploring new ways to improve our patient care and embrace new thinking, maintaining our place as pioneers in this field.

“We were so pleased that Neil and Julie MacDonald, who are such enthusiastic friends of St Luke’s, gave us the level of support we needed to make this exciting new project a reality and we now look forward to welcoming our first family to make use of the space.”

Mr MacDonald commented: “Over my many years of involvement with St Luke’s, I have been impressed by the way in which the care and comfort of patients and families is always given the highest priority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Although I have now retired from the Board, Julie and I maintain strong links with St Luke’s and we are delighted to have been given the opportunity to be involved in a project that really will make an enormous difference to the lives of so many patients.

The Family Suite means family and loved ones can stay comfortably.

“The new suite responds to the specific circumstances of so many families, creating a space that is adaptable to different needs at different times and is beneficial to both patients and their loved ones, including children and other young visitors.

“Whatever a family’s needs, St Luke’s has created a safe place, a private area where special and lasting memories can be created and shared.”