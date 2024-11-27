St Luke’s Hospice launches new patient family suite
The project - which has been supported by former St Luke’s Chairman of Trustees Neil MacDonald and his wife Julie – has seen the creation of a new space which provides a comfortable and supportive environment for patients and their loved ones.
With sleeping facilities, bathroom, seating area and a self-contained kitchen, the suite offers a place for families to stay in greater comfort overnight and participate more fully in their loved one’s care.
“This dedicated space has been created to help patients and families in many ways, adding an extra level of comfort at a most difficult time,” said St Luke’s Chief Executive Jo Lenton.
“This has been an important project for St Luke’s and reflects the way in which we are always exploring new ways to improve our patient care and embrace new thinking, maintaining our place as pioneers in this field.
“We were so pleased that Neil and Julie MacDonald, who are such enthusiastic friends of St Luke’s, gave us the level of support we needed to make this exciting new project a reality and we now look forward to welcoming our first family to make use of the space.”
Mr MacDonald commented: “Over my many years of involvement with St Luke’s, I have been impressed by the way in which the care and comfort of patients and families is always given the highest priority.
“Although I have now retired from the Board, Julie and I maintain strong links with St Luke’s and we are delighted to have been given the opportunity to be involved in a project that really will make an enormous difference to the lives of so many patients.
“The new suite responds to the specific circumstances of so many families, creating a space that is adaptable to different needs at different times and is beneficial to both patients and their loved ones, including children and other young visitors.
“Whatever a family’s needs, St Luke’s has created a safe place, a private area where special and lasting memories can be created and shared.”