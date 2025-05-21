Sheffield nurse wins Social Care Nurse of the Year Award

A Sheffield nurse who supports residents at a Woodhouse residential service has won an award for her work in social care.

Zoe Coltman is a Registered Mental Health Nurse at The Fields in Woodhouse, Sheffield. She has won Nurse of the Year in Cygnet’s Social Care division at Cygnet’s annual nursing awards.

The Cygnet Nursing Conference and Award took place last week at the National Motorcycle Museum in Birmingham.

On receiving her award, Zoe said: “I was quite shocked that I had won as Cygnet Health and Social Care has so many great nurses. It was a proud moment for me and it feels like a monumental achievement.

“I started at Cygnet 10 years ago through the National Apprenticeship pathway and I was part of the first pilot group of Nursing Associates. Over the years at The Fields, I progressed from role to role like Support Worker to finally a Registered Nurse.

“I love working at Cygnet and it’s great that I can build meaningful relationships with individuals and their families, helping them feel understood and supported. It’s incredibly rewarding to empower people to achieve greater independence and improve their quality of life.”

Following her win, The Fields, a specialist residential service for adults with learning disabilities who may have behaviours that challenge as well as complex needs, held a celebration for Zoe so she could share her achievement with the service users.

When nominating Zoe, the team at The Fields said: “Zoe is passionate about her job and goes above and beyond, she is approachable, friendly and supportive. Zoe is a lovely genuine person and has grown with confidence and everyone at The Fields thinks she fully deserves this award.”

The event was hosted by David Wilmott, Cygnet’s Director of Nursing, who said: “The awards provide an opportunity for staff to nominate colleagues for the exceptional work that they do. This year we had a record number of nominations and it gives me enormous pleasure to recognise those who make outstanding contributions to the care that our service users and residents receive.”