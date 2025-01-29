Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular Sheffield community festival is to be axed for this year because of a cash shortage, say organisers.

They also say they are facing a battle to raise enough money to bring it back for the following year.

They said in a statement: “There have been big changes behind the scenes, and as we've mentioned before, funding has become increasingly competitive.

“Despite our best efforts over the past four months, we've run out of time to secure the substantial grants needed to bring everyone together for our usual festival this summer.

“We know how much this festival means to our amazing community, so we’re working with as many local organizations as possible to create opportunities for us to come together in other ways.

The Sharrow festival has been axed for 2025, because of funding issues. Photo: Chris Etchells | National World

“Right now, our focus is on bringing Sharrow Festival back in 2026—but we need to raise £20,000 to make it happen.”

They are hoping a significant portion of the money needed will come from grant applications, but there also plans for fundraising events to enable them to keep next year’s even free to the public.

Organisers are appealing for ideas on possible fundraising.

The inaugural festival took place in 1998, set up by the Friends of Mount Pleasant Park - a spot created in the 1970s following the demolition of terraced housing.

The festival has in the past received grants from organisations including The Arts Council

But at an event in 2017, the then festival chairman Alan Deadman said money was harder to come by that it had been in the past.

It has traditionally featured attractions including rides, music, dance, and stalls from local business and food and drink outlets.

It is a day long festival which run by volunteers.

Last year organisers ‘tweaked’ things for the 2024 event because of funding issues, but at the time said they were still giving it their all to make sure it was a fantastic event.

The tweak involved the two music stages being combined for a full day of music from 12noon until 9pm in one location.