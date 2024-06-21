Sharrow Festival 2024 Returns on July 6th for a Free Day of Music, Dance, and Community Fun!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mark your calendars! The Sharrow Festival is making a grand return on July 6th, promising a vibrant celebration that showcases the heart and soul of Sheffield. This free event will feature live music, exhilarating dance battles, engaging activities for children, local traders, drumming workshops, and a mouthwatering selection of global cuisine. Whether you're a music lover, foodie, or simply looking for a fun day out with the family, the Sharrow Festival 2024 has something for everyone.

Festival-goers can look forward to exploring a diverse array of local traders and organizations, participating in energetic drumming workshops, and savoring delicious global cuisine. There truly is something for everyone at this brilliant event!

Line-up

In association with TRACKS:

Darcy Rose

Bosh

Unravelled

Daniella

Inzy

Curtis & Lucas

Sunburst

In association with WaterBear Sheffield:

Mae Loughlin

Lilly Hill

Wicked Are The Branches

The Tivolis

To cap off the day, we are thrilled to announce performances by:

Malachite

Kiziah & The Kings