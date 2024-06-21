Sharrow Festival 2024 Returns on July 6th for a Free Day of Music, Dance, and Community Fun!

Mark your calendars! The Sharrow Festival is making a grand return on July 6th, promising a vibrant celebration that showcases the heart and soul of Sheffield. This free event will feature live music, exhilarating dance battles, engaging activities for children, local traders, drumming workshops, and a mouthwatering selection of global cuisine. Whether you're a music lover, foodie, or simply looking for a fun day out with the family, the Sharrow Festival 2024 has something for everyone.

The much-anticipated Sharrow Festival is back, and we invite everyone to join us for a fantastic, free celebration on July 6th! This true Sheffield festival promises a day filled with live music, thrilling dance battles, and fun activities for kids, making it an event not to be missed.

Festival-goers can look forward to exploring a diverse array of local traders and organizations, participating in energetic drumming workshops, and savoring delicious global cuisine. There truly is something for everyone at this brilliant event!

Lineup:

In association with TRACKS:

  • Darcy Rose
  • Bosh
  • Unravelled
  • Daniella
  • Inzy
  • Curtis & Lucas
  • Sunburst

In association with WaterBear Sheffield:

  • Mae Loughlin
  • Lilly Hill
  • Wicked Are The Branches
  • The Tivolis

To cap off the day, we are thrilled to announce performances by:

  • Malachite
  • Kiziah & The Kings

Don't miss out on this vibrant celebration of community spirit and creativity in Sheffield. Join us for the Sharrow Festival 2024 on July 6th and experience the magic of live performances, cultural diversity, and endless fun!

