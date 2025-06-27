Readers share their stories of the devastating floods that hit Sheffield 18 years ago

Nearly two decades on from the devastating Sheffield floods that famously left Meadowhall underwater, people’s memories of events are still fresh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In June 2007, extensive rainfall led to the River Don overflowing and widespread floods consuming the streets of Sheffield and Rotherham.

Countless people were evacuated from their homes and dramatic pictures showed how landmarks like Meadowhall and Sheffield Wednesday’s home ground at Hillsborough were engulfed by water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s one of the worst incidents of its kind the people of Sheffield have ever experienced, and even 18 years on the memories of the dramatic floods are strong.

The Star’s readers shared their experience on Facebook this week as we looked back on the events on the 18th anniversary of the floods.

Meadowhall is under water on June 25, 2007

Lauren Cutts said: “I was seven years old, my dad walked all the way from Manor to get me from my primary school,

“He walked all the way back home to Manor with me on his shoulders - my dad, my hero.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Georgina Hewson added: “My husband jumped out of bed at 11.30pm to rush to my mum’s - she lived right next to the River Dearne in Darfield - she was brought out by firefighters on a boat at 3am.

“The water was five feet deep all through the bungalow and she lost everything; she lived with us for nine months until she managed to get somewhere else but she refused to go back to her bungalow when it was refurbished, just couldn’t face it.”

Two people died due to the flooding, and road damage costs alone were estimated at around £15 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People’s lives were suddenly upturned, as homes were caught in the tide and property lost forever.

Millions have been spent since in hopes of preventing a similar situation happening again.

Tony Dickinson said: “I had to walk through waist high water in the car park (cars were floating) to get into Meadowhall, then walk up the escalator to get onto the bridge at the bus/train station.

“Over there you could see traffic lights almost underwater, then up through the estate and across the fields to get onto, and down Jenkin Road onto the avenue to get home.

“What an experience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield floods off the Wicker, Sheffield, on June 25, 2007

Claire L J Cooper added: “I remember this very well I was at work and had my car float off down the river Don. I then had to wade through dirty water for seven miles, took me ages.

“I then was told I had to walk down the Sheffield parkway as wasn’t safe to walk through Sheffield Arena area.

“I threw my clothes straight in the bin when I got home.”

Lesley Hudson wrote: “Luckily I was off work that day as I'd come home from a hen party in Leeds for one of my friends.

“It split Sheffield into two, either side of the River Don. Couldn't get to work for three days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My uncle from Dronfield only got rescued from his car in Attercliffe [because] my sister and husband told police he was there. They said they'd checked but there was no one there but he'd phoned me to say a lorry driver had told him to climb up into his cab to get away from the rising water. They were both rescued and my uncle spent the night at mine.

“He was frozen and in shock bless him. We took him home the next day. His car was a write off as so much water had got into the engine.”

Stuck in the flood water at Barrow Road, Wincobank, Sheffield, on June 26, 2007

Paul Parry shared: “I was in London on a work trip that day. As I drove back up the M1, I stopped at a services around Northampton, and saw the BBC news on a screen they had on the wall. This was before smartphones. Several others were also stood watching it.

“It looked apocalyptic, but then the question of how to get back home. As I approached Nottingham, I put the local radio on and got brief news clips about the M1 being shut and also the A61 in Chesterfield being flooded out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I decided to drive into the Peak District via Alfreton/Matlock then up Chatsworth and through Baslow/Owler Bar. I was uncertain if those routes were viable, but at least there was no news about them.

“Hours later, I successfully made it to Abbeydale Road which was underwater in parts, only to see a police rescue team in Millhouses Park - found out later someone had sadly died there.

“An incredible journey but an unbelievably sad day.”