Readers share their stories of the devastating floods that hit Sheffield 18 years ago
In June 2007, extensive rainfall led to the River Don overflowing and widespread floods consuming the streets of Sheffield and Rotherham.
Countless people were evacuated from their homes and dramatic pictures showed how landmarks like Meadowhall and Sheffield Wednesday’s home ground at Hillsborough were engulfed by water.
It’s one of the worst incidents of its kind the people of Sheffield have ever experienced, and even 18 years on the memories of the dramatic floods are strong.
The Star’s readers shared their experience on Facebook this week as we looked back on the events on the 18th anniversary of the floods.
Lauren Cutts said: “I was seven years old, my dad walked all the way from Manor to get me from my primary school,
“He walked all the way back home to Manor with me on his shoulders - my dad, my hero.”
Georgina Hewson added: “My husband jumped out of bed at 11.30pm to rush to my mum’s - she lived right next to the River Dearne in Darfield - she was brought out by firefighters on a boat at 3am.
“The water was five feet deep all through the bungalow and she lost everything; she lived with us for nine months until she managed to get somewhere else but she refused to go back to her bungalow when it was refurbished, just couldn’t face it.”
Two people died due to the flooding, and road damage costs alone were estimated at around £15 million.
People’s lives were suddenly upturned, as homes were caught in the tide and property lost forever.
Millions have been spent since in hopes of preventing a similar situation happening again.
Tony Dickinson said: “I had to walk through waist high water in the car park (cars were floating) to get into Meadowhall, then walk up the escalator to get onto the bridge at the bus/train station.
“Over there you could see traffic lights almost underwater, then up through the estate and across the fields to get onto, and down Jenkin Road onto the avenue to get home.
“What an experience.”
Claire L J Cooper added: “I remember this very well I was at work and had my car float off down the river Don. I then had to wade through dirty water for seven miles, took me ages.
“I then was told I had to walk down the Sheffield parkway as wasn’t safe to walk through Sheffield Arena area.
“I threw my clothes straight in the bin when I got home.”
Lesley Hudson wrote: “Luckily I was off work that day as I'd come home from a hen party in Leeds for one of my friends.
“It split Sheffield into two, either side of the River Don. Couldn't get to work for three days.
“My uncle from Dronfield only got rescued from his car in Attercliffe [because] my sister and husband told police he was there. They said they'd checked but there was no one there but he'd phoned me to say a lorry driver had told him to climb up into his cab to get away from the rising water. They were both rescued and my uncle spent the night at mine.
“He was frozen and in shock bless him. We took him home the next day. His car was a write off as so much water had got into the engine.”
Paul Parry shared: “I was in London on a work trip that day. As I drove back up the M1, I stopped at a services around Northampton, and saw the BBC news on a screen they had on the wall. This was before smartphones. Several others were also stood watching it.
“It looked apocalyptic, but then the question of how to get back home. As I approached Nottingham, I put the local radio on and got brief news clips about the M1 being shut and also the A61 in Chesterfield being flooded out.
“I decided to drive into the Peak District via Alfreton/Matlock then up Chatsworth and through Baslow/Owler Bar. I was uncertain if those routes were viable, but at least there was no news about them.
“Hours later, I successfully made it to Abbeydale Road which was underwater in parts, only to see a police rescue team in Millhouses Park - found out later someone had sadly died there.
“An incredible journey but an unbelievably sad day.”
