One year to go: Sheffield handed the flag for the 2026 British Transplant Games

Sheffield has officially begun its countdown to hosting the Westfield Health British Transplant Games in summer 2026, following a symbolic handover ceremony in Oxfordshire this weekend.

The Deputy Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Councillor Andrew Sangar, took part in the ceremony, accepting the baton on behalf of the city as the 2025 Games drew to a close.

The handover ceremony marked a significant milestone, with just one year to go until Sheffield welcomes thousands of transplant recipients, donor families, supporters and volunteers for one of the UK’s largest multi-sport festivals.

The Games, which were last held in Sheffield in 2013, will return to the city with over 3,000 participants expected, including 1,000 athletes who have received lifesaving organ or stem cell transplants.

The 2026 Games will feature 24 sports across four days, with many events taking place in and around Sheffield’s Olympic Legacy Park.

Councillor Mohammed Mahroof, Chair of the Economic Development, Skills and Culture Committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “The Games are a celebration of life, resilience and community. We are honoured to be hosting them once again and look forward to welcoming athletes and supporters from across the UK. With just one year to go, preparations are well underway to ensure Sheffield delivers a memorable and inspiring Games.”

The British Transplant Games are the flagship event of the charity Transplant Active and aim to raise awareness of the importance of organ donation, while promoting the health and wellbeing benefits of physical activity for transplant recipients.

Dr Paul Harden, Chair of Transplant Active, said: “The facilities in Sheffield are wonderful and the city provides a very compact Games across the vast range of sports. But I think it will be a special Games as one of our valued long-term partners are Westfield Health who are based in the city, and together with all our sponsors and partners, will ensure these are an outstanding Games, leaving a legacy of greater awareness for the ongoing need for more donors.”

Sheffield’s adult transplant team, many of whom received kidney transplants in the city, competed in this year’s Games in Oxfordshire and will be among those proudly representing the city on home ground next year.

For more information about the British Transplant Games, visit: https://www.britishtransplantgames.co.uk