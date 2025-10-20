New film project captures Rawmarsh children’s link to industrial past

Award-winning South Yorkshire film maker Wayne Sables is working with children in Rawmarsh on a new project marking the Rotherham area’s mining heritage.

Last year saw Wayne complete a new film project centred on the 40th anniversary of the Miners’ Strike and Doncaster’s place in the year-long industrial dispute.

Now, as part of Rotherham’s year as Children’s Capital of Culture, Wayne has returned to mining’s story with a commission to create a film centred on Rawmarsh children’s dance piece about their community’s coal heritage.

“The aim of the film is to promote the impact of Children’s Capital of Culture but, even more than that, I believe it will be a permanent reminder of an important part of the industrial heritage on Rotherham and Rawmarsh,” Wayne said.

“These children have grown up in a world where mining is now no more than a memory to many people but projects like this can preserve the story of the families and communities who grew and gave so much to the region’s industrial past.

“It is that heritage that we need to preserve for future generations and a project like this being captured on film provides a vital element in a story that goes back through generations and centuries.”