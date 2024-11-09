Mums United may have been born out of combating anti-social behaviour and gang culture, but it has expanded to support hundreds of people in a range of situations.

That includes a weekly community meal, offering free hot food to those who need it.

Around 50 people a week are currently making use of the meal, which is cooked by the charity team, at the Mums United community centre on the Wicker in Sheffield city centre. It is just one of the services the charity offers.

The community meal is a vital service as more and more people struggle with the cost of living crisis.

Watch the video at the top of this page to hear more about the community meal and how important it is for the people who attend.